Tessa Hofmann and Kerstin Richter-Kotowski. Photo Lili Nahapetian
Armenian GenocideInternational

Tessa Hofmann Receives the German Federal Cross of Merit

by
Muriel Mirak-Weissbach
9
0

BERLIN — It could have been an ecumenical conference of Eastern Christians: there were Greek Orthodox, Armenian Apostolic and Orthodox, Syriac Aramaic; but there were also Turks, Kurds and Alevites, as well as many, many Germans. They had all gathered in Berlin-Friedenau on October 20 to celebrate together the festive bestowal of the German Federal Cross of Merit on Tessa Hofmann Savvidis. Their presence symbolized at once the diversity — and the unity — of religious, ethnic and political communities with whom Hofmann has collaborated and for whose human rights she has fought.

State Secretary for Culture and Solidarity Kerstin Richter-Kotowski officially presented the award, reading the decree signed by German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Sketching Hofmann’s career, Richter-Kotowski introduced her as a scholar, a graduate of the Berlin Free University, who specialized in sociology, Armenian and Slavic languages. A teacher and author of numerous academic studies on the genocide under the Ottoman Empire, Hofmann, she said, was also an active human rights campaigner and founder of organizations and initiatives dedicated to defending minorities, among them, the Working Group for Recognition, Against Genocide, for International Understanding (AGA) and the Berlin Ecumenical Memorial for the Victims of the Genocide of Christians in the Ottoman Empire (FÖGG).

As Richter-Kotowski pinned the medal on Hofmann’s jacket and handed her the award, the entire room rose for a standing ovation, cheering her on.

Hofmann accepted the award “as a tribute to all the goals that those present here have also dedicated their lives to achieving,” she said, thanking them for “supporting and contributing to my human rights work and related causes over the years, and in some cases even decades, as civil society initiatives, associations, institutions, and individuals.”

She sketched the process through which, in university studies of Armenian and Slavic languages, she became aware of the genocide against the Armenians, then the Greeks and Syrian Christians, as well as victims of subsequent genocides. From lecturing and publishing, she progressed to active campaigning for genocide recognition, and defending human rights of other oppressed minorities. Hofmann’s Slavic language studies and sociology led her to discover Armenia, divided and contested by the Russian and Ottoman empires, and further study of its history and literature revealed the wound left by the genocide — a wound that Turkey’s denial has kept open.

“Nothing poisons relations between peoples as much as the denial of genocide,” she stated.

Tessa Hofmann. Photo Lili Nahapetian

Scholar, Author, Educator, Human Rights Campaigner

It is the wide range of Hofmann’s activities and achievements that guest speakers highlighted, first and foremost her pioneering role in genocide recognition. It began with publications that brought the history of the Armenian genocide to the reading public. As Richter-Kotowski mentioned, and Sarah Reinke, head of human rights work at the Society for Threatened Peoples. highlighted, as early as 1980 Hofmann published Der Völkermord an den Armeniern vor Gericht (The Armenian Genocide in Court), the protocol of the 1921 Berlin trial of Talaat Pasha’s assassin, Soghomon Tehlirian. It was followed in 1985 by Das Verbrechen des Schweigens (The Crime of Silence), and both are standard works today.

“Tessa Hofmann is not only a scholar, but also a bridge builder,” Reinke continued. “She creates connections between academia and civil society, between the diaspora and the political public sphere — and in doing so, she always remains humane, respectful and uncompromising in her work.”

Dr. Gerayer Koutcharian, founding member with Hofmann of AGA and FÖGG, who has known her since 1973, lauded her not only for bringing the Ottoman genocide of Christians back to public awareness in Germany, but for ensuring “that justice, albeit very belated, was done to these more than three million dead.” He recalled the day in April 2000, when she and Turkish human rights colleague Ali Ertem “presented a petition signed by 16,000 people to the Petitions Committee of the German Bundestag calling for the recognition and condemnation of the Ottoman genocide.” A good two-thirds of the names were Turks and Kurds, whose “desire for coming to terms with the past, justice and reconciliation found lasting support from leading international genocide researchers, including Prof. Yehuda Bauer from the International Institute for Holocaust Research in Yad Vashem and Prof. Israel Charny, then executive director of the Holocaust and Genocide Institute in Jerusalem.”

Amill Gorgis. Photo Lili Nahapetian

It was that petition that launched the 16-year campaign leading to the German parliament’s recognition of the genocide.

When the debate finally opened in the Bundestag in 2015, the Armenian embassy opposed public memorial events, reportedly to avoid interference with the Bundestag sessions. Mikayel Minasyan, Chairman of the Association of European and Armenian Experts, recounted that he, Hofmann, and Ms. Eypper from the Armenian church community in Berlin (who was also present), held a memorial event in the Marienkirche in Berlin, and Kurdish and Turkish human rights activists joined in solidarity.

Into the Future

Although it was the past 50 years of Hofmann’s dedication to human rights, justice, reconciliation and peaceful cooperation among peoples that the large gathering was celebrating, no one could overlook the relevance of these values today.

Amill Gorgis, a Syrian Orthodox Christian, who had proposed Hofmann’s name for Steinmeier’s consideration, brought the matter into current focus. He spoke on behalf of the community of indigenous Christians in the Ottoman Empire. Thanking Hofmann for allowing him and others to be part of her journey, in “fighting ideologies that lead to genocide and mass murder,” he lamented the fact that “this ideology is still present today. And that is precisely why your commitment, dear Tessa, is so important — for all those victims who had and still have no advocate, no voice.”

Hofmann herself made this a central point in her acceptance speech. “With regard to genocides,” she said, “we see that not only do they continue, but that the world public continues to have a partial view of them, i.e., crimes that are perceived and ignored.”

She cited the case of South Sudan, where, despite the killing of 150,000 people, displacement of more than 14 million, and around 25 million threatened with starvation, “South Sudan remains a footnote.” This means, “there is still much to be done.” She concluded, “And for my part, I promise that I will continue to work against forgetting, against denying or trivializing current and historical genocide, and above all against its perpetration, for as long as I have a head on my shoulders. I very much hope that you will remain by my side!

Previous Obituary: Aïda Aznavour-Garvarentz, Sister of Legendary Singer
