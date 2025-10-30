Obituary: Aïda Aznavour-Garvarentz, Sister of Legendary Singer

PARIS — Aïda Aznavour-Garvarentz, the sister of Charles Aznavour. Aïda passed away peacefully at the age of 102, leaving behind a life full of love, strength, grace, and devotion to her family and heritage.

Born in Thessaloniki in 1923, Aïda shared with her brother not only their Armenian roots and Parisian upbringing, but also a lifelong bond of affection and understanding. Their connection was profound – rooted in shared history, music, and compassion.

Aïda and Charles Aznavour’s relationship was one of deep mutual respect and artistic kinship. The two remained close throughout their lives, with Charles often referring to Aïda as one of his life’s steady anchors and his family’s memory.

Aïda’s life was a bridge between generations – a witness to a century of change, creativity, and resilience. She carried forward the values that defined the Aznavour family: kindness, loyalty, humility, and a strong belief in the power of art and humanity.

The Aznavour Family shares the following statement: “Our hearts are heavy with grief, yet full of gratitude for the years we had with Aïda. Her love and warmth will remain with us always. In her passing, we honour not only a beloved sister and aunt but a life lived with dignity and devotion.”

She was laid to rest in the family’s burial place in Montfort-l’Amaury, beside her family members and husband.