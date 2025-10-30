Lawyers Petition UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention to Order Immediate Release of Vicken Euljekjian

GENEVA — The legal representatives of Vicken Euljekjian, a 46-year-old Armenian tour guide arbitrarily detained in Azerbaijan, have formally requested the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (UNWGAD) to order his immediate release, citing grave violations of international law and severe detention conditions that endanger his life.

Euljekjian was arrested on November 10, 2020, in Shushi (Nagorno-Karabakh), one day after the ceasefire that ended the 2020 Armenia-Azerbaijan war. On June 14, 2021, the Baku Military Court sentenced him to 20 years in prison on charges of “mercenary activity” and “terrorism.” His lawyers argue that his detention and conviction are arbitrary and violate fundamental human rights protections.

The petition, submitted by María Luciana Minassian (Argentina) and Aitor Martínez Jiménez (Spain), advances two key arguments:

Jurisdictional violation: Azerbaijan treated Euljekjian as a civilian, yet a military court tried and convicted him, contrary to established UNWGAD precedent that military courts lack jurisdiction over civilians.

Misapplication of the “mercenary” charge: As an Armenian national, Euljekjian cannot be legally classified as a mercenary under the Geneva Conventions.

Additionally, his lawyers have requested the recusal of WGAD member Ganna Yudkivska due to potential conflicts of interest arising from her professional association with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and personal ties to Azerbaijan. The petition references an expert opinion by the founding Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Luis Moreno Ocampo, and a formal complaint submitted by the Center for Truth and Justice (CFTJ), a Los Angeles-based organization defending the rights of Armenians affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.