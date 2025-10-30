Heritage Park Sculpture Reconfigured

BOSTON — On the morning of Sunday, October 12, the annual Reconfiguration of the Abstract Sculpture at Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway, Boston took place. This marked the twelfth annual reconfiguration of the Abstract Sculpture, a split rhomboid dodecahedron. Annually, the two halves of the Abstract Sculpture are pulled apart by a crane and reconfigured to create a new sculpture shape, symbolic of a new life.

The reconfiguration represents all who were pulled away, or were forced to pull away, from their country of origin and came to this country to start a new life. The Abstract Sculpture, as stated on the Inscription on the Reflecting Pool upon which the Abstract Sculpture sits, is “offered in honor of the one and one-half million victims of the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1923. May it serve in remembrance of all genocides that have followed, and celebrate the diversity of the communities that have re-formed in the safety of these shores.”

The annual reconfiguration follows the Instruction Manual that outlines the twenty-five reconfigurations, created by Donald J. Tellalian, AIA, the Park’s architect/designer. The annual reconfiguration is supported by the pPark’s Charles and Doreen Bilezikian Endowed Fund. A&A Industries, Aurelian and Anahid Mardiros, manufactured the Abstract Sculpture, their generous gift in kind. Aurelian Mardiros and Gary Mardiros oversee the annual reconfiguration with William Martin who plans the reconfiguration on behalf of the Foundation. Brodmerkle Machinery Moving, Inc operates the crane for the reconfiguration.

The park’s geometric features, the Abstract Sculpture and the Labyrinth, symbolic of life’s journey, tell the story of the immigrant experience. Etched around the Labyrinth’s Circle are the words — Art, Science, Service and Commerce — in tribute to contributions made by all immigrants. For the Programs at the Park, visit ArmenianHeritagePark.org.