Nagorno-Karabakh - Lieutenant-General Mikael Arzumanyan
Armenia & Karabakh

Former Karabakh Army Chief Moved to House Arrest

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
22
0

By Naira Bulghadarian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — A former commander of Nagorno-Karabakh’s army has been moved to house arrest after being held in an Armenian prison for more than three years on charges stemming from the 2020 war with Azerbaijan.

Lieutenant-General Mikael Arzumanyan was arrested in August 2022. Armenia’s Investigative Committee initially indicted him over the capture by Azerbaijani forces of the Karabakh town of Shushi in early November 2020. It claims that he displayed negligence, failing to deploy more troops around Shushi beforehand.

The law-enforcement agency went on to also accuse Arzumanyan of ordering Karabakh Armenian forces to withdraw from “strategically important” positions retaken by them days after the war broke out on September 27, 2020. It said that the order was illegal and unjustified.

Arzumanyan denied the accusations both before and during his ongoing trial that began in April 2023. Ignoring appeals from Karabakh leaders and Armenian opposition figures, law-enforcement authorities have repeatedly refused to release him from custody pending a verdict in the case.

A court holding the trial agreed late on October 27 to move the 52-year-old general to house arrest in return for bail worth 30 million drams ($78,000). His lawyer, Yerem Sargsyan, on October 28 attributed the decision to the fact that the statute of limitations for the first accusation leveled against his client expires on November 7.

Arzumanyan was appointed as commander of Karabakh’s Defense Army on October 27, 2020, the day after his predecessor, Lieutenant-General Jalal Harutyunyan, was seriously wounded in an Azerbaijani missile strike.

Harutyunyan was prosecuted in September 2022 on various charges related to the 2020 war and also denied by him. Although Harutyunyan avoided pre-trial arrest, an Armenian court of first instance sentenced him to five and a half years in prison in February this year. The prison sentence was subsequently upheld by two higher courts.

Armenian opposition leaders have criticized criminal proceedings launched against these and other generals, saying that they are part of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s efforts to deflect blame for the disastrous war. They hold Pashinyan primarily responsible for Armenia’s defeat in the six-week hostilities. The premier has put the blame on the country’s former leaders.

In February 2022, the pro-government majority in the Armenian parliament set up an ad hoc commission with the stated aim of examining the causes of the defeat, assessing the Armenian government’s and military’s actions and looking into what had been done for national defense before the hostilities. Opposition lawmakers boycotted the commission, saying that its primary mission is to cover up Pashinyan’s wartime incompetence and disastrous decision making.

The commission chairman, Andranik Kocharyan, submitted his findings to parliament speaker Alen Simonyan two months ago. The report was expected to be mostly released and debated during a plenary session of the Armenian parliament in September. However, Simonian unexpectedly blocked the discussion and classified the 215-page report.

The decision means that only parliament deputies with security clearance are allowed to read the document. Gegham Manukyan of the opposition Hayastan alliance was the first to do that earlier this month. He claimed afterwards that the parliamentary commission did not absolve Pashinyan of blame for the war’s outcome.

