Armenian Bar Association Welcomes Seza Mikikian’s Judicial Appointment to the Los Angeles County Superior Court

LOS ANGELES — The Armenian Bar Association proudly announced recently the appointment of its long-time member, Seza Caroline Mikikian, to the Los Angeles County Superior Court. The Armenian Bar’s Judicial Evaluation Committee (JEC) comprehensively reviewed, vetted and, ultimately, wholeheartedly supported Mikikian’s application, unanimously recommending her as “exceptionally well-qualified” for this esteemed judicial position.

Mikikian’s legal career is distinguished by her public service as a Level IV Deputy District Attorney with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. She has demonstrated exceptional skill and commitment by trying nearly thirty felony and misdemeanor trials, as well as prosecuting civil cases in the Consumer Protection Division, safeguarding the public’s interests under Business and Professions Codes §17200 and §17500.

The Armenian Bar’s JEC, comprised of seasoned judges and legal practitioners, interviewed Ms. Mikikian and undertook a thorough evaluation of her qualifications, professional conduct, and judicial temperament. Her extensive courtroom experience, intellectual rigor, and balanced approach to both civil and criminal law made her stand out as an exemplary candidate to join the Superior Court bench.

As a first-generation American raised in a single-parent household, Mikikian’s inspiring journey — from working through community college to earning her degree at UCLA and gaining early career insights with the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA) — has shaped her profound understanding of the diverse communities she will serve.

“We are honored to have supported Ms. Mikikian through our Judicial Evaluation Committee process and are confident that she will serve the people of Los Angeles County with distinction and integrity,” said Ara Jabagchourian, the co-chair of the Armenian Bar Association’s Judicial Evaluation Committee. “Her appointment is a testament to her hard work, legal expertise, and deep commitment to the rule of law.”