Anahit Marutyan Receives 2025 TCA Dr. Nubar Berberian Trust Fund Award

WATERTOWN — The management of Tekeyan Cultural Association’s Dr. Nubar Berberian Trust Fund this week announced the Armenian student awarded in 2025 for her academic studies is Anahit Marutyan. The Armenia-born Marutyan is a student at Clark University, majoring in political science. She will graduate in 2029.

Noted journalist and Armenian activist Dr. Nubar Berberian passed away on November 23, 2016. His entire estate was bequeathed to the Tekeyan Cultural Association.

The Board of Directors of the TCA decided to establish the irrevocable Dr. Nubar Berberian Trust Fund and respect his wishes students of Armenian descent who major in either international law or political science.

This is the seventh year the award has been handed out.

To apply for 2026 awards, email your request to: TCADirector@Aol.com.