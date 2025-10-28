Lachin Blockade ‘Eco-Activist’ among Delegation Meeting Armenian Counterparts in Yerevan

By Nate Ostiller

During a meeting of Azerbaijani civil society members with their Armenian counterparts in Yerevan on Wednesday, October 22, one of the attendees from the Azerbaijani side was Dilara Efendiyeva — a prominent “eco-activist” who participated in the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh in 2022–2023 and is closely linked with the government. The other Azerbaijani participants are all connected to pro-government NGOs, opposition figures have said.

The meeting was headed by the head of Armenia’s Security Council, Armen Grigoryan.

The Azerbaijani pro-government media outlet APA said the talks were “aimed to promote the peace agenda in the spirit of the Joint Declaration adopted in Washington on 8 August 2025,” referring to the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and US President Donald Trump.

“The parties discussed a number of issues of interest to both societies, including the prospects for the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, humanitarian issues, economic and logistical opportunities in the context of the normalization of relations, as well as measures to further strengthen trust”, APA wrote.

APA did not include Efendiyeva as one of the participants, although other Azerbaijani media outlets did.