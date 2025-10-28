Armenian Church Barred from Medieval Monastery

By Naira Bulghadarian and Robert Zargarian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — The Armenian Apostolic Church has accused authorities of illegally stripping it of access to a medieval monastery where a defrocked priest held a liturgy on October 26, attended by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Several hundred people, among them many central and local government officials and other ruling party figures, also joined the ceremony which Pashinyan said is part of his drive to depose the supreme head of the church, Catholicos Karekin II.

The former priest, Stepan Asatryan, publicly admitted supporting that campaign right after being defrocked by the church leadership a week ago. He has defied the widely anticipated decision, refusing to leave the Hovhannavank monastery 30 kilometers northwest of Yerevan where he has served for the past several years.

Several priests dispatched by the church’s Mother See in Echmiadzin were driven out of the monastery by Asatryan’s supporters when they visited it last week to formally notify him of his defrocking. The aggressive men went on to attack, threaten and swear at journalists present there. Police officers standing nearby did not intervene despite witnessing the ugly scenes.

Another Echmiadzin-based cleric as well as a lawyer representing the church, Ara Zohrabyan, tried unsuccessfully to visit Hovhannavank ahead of Sunday’s mass declared illegal by the church. A group of men presenting themselves as residents of a local village did not allow them to even approach the worship site belonging to the Mother See. According to Zohrabian, a deputy interior minister then told them to leave the scene to “avoid clashes.”