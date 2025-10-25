Archbishop Kissag Mouradian Passes Away

BUENOS AIRES (Sardarabad)— The Armenian Archdiocese of the Republic of Argentina confirmed on Saturday, October 25, the passing of Archbishop Kissag Mouradian, a central figure in the religious and community life of Armenians in Argentina over the past five decades.

Born in Aleppo, Syria, in 1951, his baptismal name was Manuk Mouradian. From a very young age, he embraced the religious vocation, studying at the National Seminary of Qamishli and later at the Seminary of St. James in Jerusalem, where he was ordained a deacon in 1968 and a priest in 1971.

In 1975, he arrived in Argentina to serve the local Armenian community, initially for a five-year period, but his commitment led him to stay permanently. He served as parish priest of the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral in Buenos Aires, where he carried out an intense pastoral, educational, and cultural mission.

In 1990, he was consecrated bishop and appointed Primate of the Armenian Diocese of Argentina and Chile, and in 1996, he received the title of archbishop, becoming the highest spiritual authority of the Armenian Apostolic Church in the region.

Throughout his ministry, Archbishop Mouradian stood out for his unwavering dedication, his ecumenical work, and his commitment to interfaith dialogue. He served as president of the Ecumenical Commission of Christian Churches of Argentina (CEICA) and maintained a close friendship with then-Archbishop of Buenos Aires Jorge Mario Bergoglio, now Pope Francis, sharing a deep bond of faith and brotherhood.

A staunch defender of Armenian identity and memory, Archbishop Mouradian promoted the teaching of the Armenian language, history, and culture, as well as the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide. His presence was constant in every commemoration, liturgical celebration, and community gathering, where he combined spirituality, wisdom, and human warmth.