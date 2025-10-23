  TOP STORIES WEEK   43
 

Members of the FAR Board of Directors visit the James and Marta Batmasian Vocational Training Center in Parakar, where students with and without disabilities study side by side.
Armenia & Karabakh

FAR Board Members Visit Armenia

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
By Elizabeth Yekhtikian

YEREVAN — The Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR) Board of Directors returned to Armenia this fall for a visit that blended reflection, renewal, and faith in the country’s next generation. It was a journey that Board Chair Randy Sapah-Gulian described as a moment to measure both time and progress — before and after the COVID-19 pandemic and the Second Artsakh War.

“A lot has changed,” Sapah-Gulian said. “I have probably been to Armenia 35 or 40 times, and there is nothing more pleasant than seeing the development over the years with each visit and realizing that you have your small contribution, your small share of participation in all of this, to develop your historical heritage.”

Since its founding in 1993, FAR’s mission has evolved from rebuilding basic infrastructure to strengthening the spirit of the Armenian people through education, social services, healthcare, child protection services, and economic development. “By 2004 or 2005, we realized this mission was greater than construction or infrastructure,” Sapah-Gulian said. “We needed to build the spirit of people so they could grow and establish themselves from within.”

The delegation began in the western province of Armavir, touring the James and Marta Batmasian Vocational Training Center in Parakar. Revitalized in 2019, the center enables students with and without disabilities to learn side by side in fields such as mechanics, carpet weaving, culinary arts, hairstyling, and gardening.

FAR Board Member Sandra Shahinian cuts the ribbon at the opening of the new technology lab at ACT College in Yerevan.

Later, in Tavush Province, Board members visited sites supported through FAR’s Breaking the Cycle of Poverty Program (BCPP), made possible by Board Member Edward Mardigian and the Mardigian Family Foundation. The group also met with local entrepreneurs who were beneficiaries of FAR programs and displayed their handiwork. Many of these merchants were displaced from Artsakh and are actively establishing a new life in their communities.

At ACT College in Yerevan, the Board celebrated the opening of new technology labs. Board Member Sandra Shahinian, who inaugurated the new lab named in her honor, reflected on FAR’s focus on youth and innovation.

“I feel that the young people FAR are nurturing here are the roses of Armenia that will grow, flourish, and bloom,” she said. “Seeing this project come to fruition is truly remarkable. The emphasis is on technology — to use it for the future and to build skills for students who can go out into the world and immediately launch a career.”

The board made several other stops, including the Mardigian Child Protection Center in Yerevan, the Vanadzor Old Age Home — where the group celebrated the International Day of Seniors — and the Vanadzor Art School, where the Gyumri Octet performed for guests and students.

Each stop along the route began with a prayer and blessing from Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, president of FAR and Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America.

Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan admires a painting during the Board’s visit to the Vanadzor Art School.

“As we gather here today with the FAR Board of Directors, we are reminded of a profound truth — that material resources are never merely material,” Parsamyan said at the Vanadzor Art School. “They are infused with spirit. That spirit we see in your love for art, for our culture, and for our sacred homeland.”

Reflecting on the trip, FAR’s executive director, US Headquarters, Bree Carriglio, noted, “FAR’s work isn’t just about what we build or the projects we sponsor, but it is really about the people we empower. Seeing our board connect with the people whose lives they’ve changed was deeply inspiring.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The trip concluded at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, where Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians, welcomed the delegation and offered his blessings, expressing gratitude for FAR’s decades-long service in uniting Armenia and the diaspora.

Before departing, Shahinian shared a sentiment that captured the visit’s purpose. “We will not be here anymore, but what we are doing is sending a message to the future,” she said. “The children are cared for by the most skillful hands and the deepest, most compassionate hearts. Thank you for taking care of the children of Armenia.”

 

