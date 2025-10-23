AYC Golf Fore Kids Classic Makes History with First Hole-In-One Winner

ROCKVILLE, Md. — The Armenian Youth Center (AYC) of Greater Washington, D.C. hosted its 8th Annual Golf Fore Kids charity outing at Norbeck Country Club, drawing a sold-out field of golfers, families, and supporters from across the United States. The event made history with the tournament’s first-ever hole-in-one, which earned the winner a $10,000 prize and delighted attendees during a memorable day of sport and service.

Since its inception, the Golf Fore Kids Committee has distributed more than $100,000 to local Armenian-American youth organizations, including Armenian language and Sunday schools, sports teams, scouting, dance groups, and musical ensembles. A portion of proceeds continues to support plans for a brick-and-mortar Armenian Youth Center — a lasting home for cultural and educational enrichment in the D.C. area.

For the second consecutive year, the outing partnered with Operation Homefront, helping provide essential support to military families. The committee’s expanding mission reflects a simple goal: to uplift youth, strengthen community ties, and serve neighbors in need.

“We never imagined how quickly this would become a national gathering for our community,” said Charles Yessaian, Co-Chairman and Co-Founder. “This year’s first hole-in-one was a thrilling milestone, and we’re grateful to our sponsors, volunteers, and players whose generosity powers our impact.”

What began in the spring has become a beloved first-Monday-in-October tradition, with participants traveling from California, Massachusetts, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Florida, Colorado, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Save the Date: 2026 — Organizers announced that next year’s event—now renamed the AYC Golf Fore Kids Classic—will return to Norbeck Country Club (Rockville, Md.) on Monday, October 5, 2026.