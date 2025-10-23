  TOP STORIES WEEK   43
 

Several of the former officials of Artsakh on trial in Baku
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Armenian Prisoners Resisting Sham Trial in Baku as Much as Possible, MP Says

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
17
0

YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — Opposition MP Tigran Abrahamyan said that Armenian prisoners held in Baku are resisting Azerbaijan’s fabricated charges during the ongoing show trial.

In a social media post on Monday, October 20, the Pativ Unem faction secretary revealed that former Artsakh officials Levon Mnatsakanyan, David Ishkhanyan and Davit Babayan had rejected allegations based on interviews, online sources and social media statements.

“Obviously, Azerbaijan is acting according to a pre-planned script. However, the Armenians held hostage there are resisting as much as possible and exposing the misery of the Azerbaijani accusations and the falsifications during the sham trial,” the MP wrote.

He added that Ishkhanyan had demanded the disclosure of an alleged classified order attributed to former Artsakh Defense Army commander Kamo Vardanyan, which the court had read but not authenticated.

Abrahamyan stressed the Armenian government’s silence on the Baku trial “has given Azerbaijan free rein to fabricate accusations” against numerous Armenian military and political leaders.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
