Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with Pope Leo XIV
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Armenian Prime Minister meets Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
VATICAN CITY (Public Radio of Armenia) — As part of his official visit to the Holy See, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on October 20.

The Pope welcomed Pashinyan’s visit and his participation in the canonization ceremony of Archbishop Ignatius Maloyan and six other Blesseds. The Pope emphasized the close relations established between the Holy See and Armenia, particularly highlighting the role of the Mkhitarist Congregation of Venice in strengthening these ties.

Pashinyan congratulated Leo XIV on his election as pope and expressed confidence that under his leadership, the tradition of close dialogue between the Holy See and Armenia would continue.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed regional developments, including efforts to achieve peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as humanitarian issues. The Pope welcomed the progress made toward peace and expressed hope that lasting stability in the region would mark the beginning of a new phase of cooperation and development.

Pashinyan reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to peace and prosperity for Armenia and the region.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
