Armenian, Azerbaijani Parliament Speakers meet in Geneva

GENEVA (Public Radio of Armenia) — As part of the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) taking place in Geneva, a meeting was held between the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, and the Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova.

During the discussion, the two speakers welcomed the agreements reached in Washington and the ongoing efforts toward normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Both sides underlined the importance of maintaining a constructive dialogue and expressed their readiness to contribute to confidence-building measures at the parliamentary level.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the IPU Assembly, which brings together parliamentary leaders from around the world to discuss pressing international and regional issues.