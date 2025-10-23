  TOP STORIES WEEK   43
 

Prof. Daron Acemoglu at 2024 Nobel Prize Conference. Image via Wikimedia
Acemoglu Refutes Claim He Is with Karapetyan Campaign

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
In a brief comment to Agos publication in Istanbul, Nobel Prize-winning economist Daron Acemoglu this week denied that he is involved with the campaign of Our Way movement, founded by oligarch Samvel Karapetyan, who is currently under arrest by the Armenian authorities.

The story, which appeared last week in several major reputable outlets, named the MIT professor as an advisor to the campaign. In his statement to Agos, he said, “I sent a message for their conference, but I have no connection with the party.”

Before Acemoglu’s speech, Narek Karapetyan, one of the movement’s leaders, announced that Acemoglu would participate as an advisor and expert in the movement’s work on Armenia’s economic development program. In his speech, Acemoglu emphasized that ‘artificial intelligence and the opportunities it will bring are particularly important for Armenia’s development, and that the establishment of inclusive and accountable institutions is essential.”

Responding to Agos’s question on the matter, Acemoglu said, “I am not working with any party in Armenia or Turkey. I sent a message for their conference, but I have no connection with the party.”

