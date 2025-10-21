Yerevan’s Skyline Festooned with Balloons Once Again

YEREVAN — The seventh annual Discover Armenia from the Sky International Balloon Festival festooned Yerevan’s skies with colorful balloons once again at various locations. Twenty hot air balloons from Armenia and around the world were available both for people to ride into the skies and for everyone else to enjoy their colorful sight. The festival took place October 11 to 15, organized by Skyball, in cooperation with the Yerevan municipality with the support of the Tourism Committee of Armenia.

Each balloon can hold somewhere between 2 to 12 people.