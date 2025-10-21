  TOP STORIES WEEK   43
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
43

Week

Latest articles of the week
The balloons begin to be released at Republic Square, Yerevan on October 14 (photo Aram Arkun)
Armenia & Karabakh

Yerevan’s Skyline Festooned with Balloons Once Again

by
Aram Arkun
30
0

YEREVAN — The seventh annual Discover Armenia from the Sky International Balloon Festival festooned Yerevan’s skies with colorful balloons once again at various locations. Twenty hot air balloons from Armenia and around the world were available both for people to ride into the skies and for everyone else to enjoy their colorful sight. The festival took place October 11 to 15, organized by Skyball, in cooperation with the Yerevan municipality with the support of the Tourism Committee of Armenia.

Air is heated for one of the balloons to take off (photo Aram Arkun)

Each balloon can hold somewhere between 2 to 12 people.

1 of 2
The balloons begin to be released at Republic Square, Yerevan on October 14 (photo Aram Arkun)
The balloons begin to be released at Republic Square, Yerevan on October 14 (photo Aram Arkun)

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: balloons
SHARE
Previous NAASR Announces Endowments Expanding Its Activities
Next Breaking the Cycle of Domestic Violence Topic of Event on October 27
Discover more cities:
Armenia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.