Breaking the Cycle of Domestic Violence Topic of Event on October 27

WATERTOWN — This Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Armenian Relief Society Cambridge “Shushi” Chapter and the Brahma Kumaris Meditation Center are joining forces to host a free community event on Monday, October 27, 6-8:30 p.m., at the Brahma Kumaris Meditation Center, 75 Common St.

According to the CDC’s National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, About 41 percent of women and 26 percent of men experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime and reported a related impact. In Boston alone, the 2024 Police Crime Statistics Report showed 903 incidents of domestic aggravated assault, a rise of 43 cases from the previous year. Yet too often, victims suffer in silence.

This event aims to break the silence by creating a safe space for education, dialogue, and access to resources and support.

The evening will feature four speakers: Wendy Murphy, Peter J. Koutoujian, Lauren Nackel and Rita Cleary.

Murphy is an adjunct professor of sexual violence and law reform at New England Law in Boston, where she also co-directs the Women’s and Children’s Advocacy Project (WCAP) under the Center for Law and Social Responsibility.

Middlesex County Sheriff Koutoujian, is a former prosecutor, legislator, professor and law enforcement leader who has worked on leading issues in public safety and public health and previously on the board of REACH Beyond Domestic Violence.