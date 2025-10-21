  TOP STORIES WEEK   43
 

Middlesex County Sheriff Peter Koutoujian (photo Ken Martin)
Community

Breaking the Cycle of Domestic Violence Topic of Event on October 27

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
WATERTOWN — This Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Armenian Relief Society Cambridge “Shushi” Chapter and the Brahma Kumaris Meditation Center are joining forces to host a free community event on Monday, October 27, 6-8:30 p.m., at the Brahma Kumaris Meditation Center, 75 Common St.

According to the CDC’s National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, About 41 percent of women and 26 percent of men experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime and reported a related impact. In Boston alone, the 2024 Police Crime Statistics Report showed 903 incidents of domestic aggravated assault, a rise of 43 cases from the previous year. Yet too often, victims suffer in silence.

This event aims to break the silence by creating a safe space for education, dialogue, and access to resources and support.

The evening will feature four speakers: Wendy Murphy, Peter J. Koutoujian, Lauren Nackel and Rita Cleary.

Attorney Wendy Murphy poses in the law library at New England School of Law in Boston, Wednesday, March 14, 2012. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Murphy is an adjunct professor of sexual violence and law reform at New England Law in Boston, where she also co-directs the Women’s and Children’s Advocacy Project (WCAP) under the Center for Law and Social Responsibility.

Middlesex County Sheriff Koutoujian, is a former prosecutor, legislator, professor and law enforcement leader who has worked on leading issues in public safety and public health and previously on the board of REACH Beyond Domestic Violence.

Nackel, SHRM-CP, is the director of operations and human resources at REACH Beyond Domestic Violence, a comprehensive domestic violence service agency serving 6,000 people a year through a combination of intervention and prevention services.

Cleary is the co-coordinator of the Watertown Brahma Kumaris Meditation Center and has been teaching and practicing Raja Yoga Meditation for over 30 years.  She is the founder of the Visions of a Better World Foundation and the Learning Circle, a management consulting company.

The program will include guided discussions on understanding patterns of control and abuse, recognizing both covert and overt indicators of harm, exploring what keeps people in harmful relationships, and identifying available resources and support systems. The evening will also feature a spiritual response to violence and guided meditation.

The evening will start with a light reception at 6 p.m., with the program starting at 6.30 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session, a guided meditation, concluding at 8.30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is requested by October 25. For more information or to register, visit Registration Link Here. For private attendance, email Seda.Aghamianz@gmail.com.

Parking is available in the surrounding neighborhood and at the 30 Marshall Street Parking Lot (enter “31 Marshall Street” in GPS).

