Ohanna Avetisyan
Armenia & Karabakh

Armenia’s Teacher Certification System Faces Praise and Criticism

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
42
0

By Shoghik Mikayelyan and Nina Abgaryan

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

GYUMRI, Armenia — In 2021, Armenia introduced a system of voluntary certification for teachers, designed to assess subject knowledge and reward those who demonstrate excellence. Those who achieve top results can see their salaries rise to 300,000 drams (roughly $783) — about two and a half times higher than the average teacher’s pay. The goal was to encourage self-education and raise professional standards across the country’s schools.

At first, the initiative was welcomed as a long-awaited opportunity to motivate teachers and modernize the education system. It offered a sense of fairness and merit: those who worked hard, learned and improved their skills would be recognized and rewarded. Yet, as the program enters its fourth year, it continues to provoke mixed feelings. Many teachers appreciate the incentive to grow, while others view the process as inconsistent, stressful, and at times unjust.

One recurring concern is the lack of equivalence across subjects. Teachers report that exams in some areas are easier than in others, raising questions about fairness. Another issue is the growing tension between the system’s original promise of voluntariness and its current enforcement mechanisms. Although the initiative began as optional, teachers who fail to demonstrate sufficient progress over two years risk losing their jobs. This paradox has discouraged participation; not taking the test now feels safer than risking potential dismissal.

Data from the Ministry of Education shows that participation remains low. Only around 5,600 teachers have applied since the system began, and many of them are repeat participants or not currently employed in schools. In some years, up to 40 percent of those who registered never showed up for the exam.

Beyond the numbers lies a deeper question about what kind of teacher Armenia hopes to cultivate. While the certification process focuses primarily on subject knowledge, the realities of today’s classrooms demand far more. Teachers are not only transmitters of information. They are mediators, mentors, and often the first responders to complex emotional and social issues among students. Bullying, discipline, and conflict resolution are pressing challenges in many schools, yet these dimensions are not addressed in the current assessment framework.

An Experienced Teacher’s Point of View

Ohanna Avetisyan, an English language teacher and founder/CEO of EDUZone Language Center in Gyumri with over 23 years teaching experience, is co-author of Armenia’s new Grade 11 and Grade 12 English textbooks. She has played a key role in modernizing English instruction nationwide and has been a Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Fellow (USA, 2022) and two-time Best Teacher of the Year in Armenia (2017, 2024). She has worked extensively with the British Council as a trainer and international facilitator and given various conference presentations, including at International Association of Teachers of English as a Foreign Language (IATEFL) Edinburgh (2025).

Ohanna Avetisyan at EduZone, her language center

Avetisyan has taken part in the certification process every year since its inception. She has consistently achieved high results and views the initiative as fundamentally positive — if implemented fairly. “A teacher, like an athlete, must constantly train his/her mind,” Avetisyan says. She continues: “Certification, if done right, motivates us to keep learning, to test ourselves, and to grow professionally.”

Avetisyan recalls the initial uncertainty surrounding the program. “In the beginning, not all subjects were included, and many teachers didn’t understand what to expect. Even though it was voluntary, there was a lot of fear and tension.” The fear was not unfounded. Over time, the government’s policy adjustments made the process feel less voluntary and more obligatory. The situation reached a breaking point when it was announced that 136 English teachers could lose their jobs for failing to meet the required threshold. The news sparked outrage, protests and widespread anxiety within the teaching community.

Avetisyan was among those who joined in voicing concerns, though she herself passed the exam. Following the backlash, the Ministry of Education and the State Educational Service formed a working group to review the system. As a result, the teachers who had failed were given the opportunity to retake the certification — a small but significant victory for fairness and dialogue.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

This year, the process moved online, introducing both improvements and new complications. While the electronic system reduced some bureaucratic delays, it also created new obstacles. Many teachers encountered unstable internet connections and software glitches during the tests. The stress of navigating technical issues, combined with the high stakes of the exam, left many unable to perform at their best.

“Many teachers failed not because they lacked knowledge,” Avetisyan explains, “but because of technical problems. The stress of the process and the online format made it very hard to focus.”

In previous years, when exams were administered on paper, different challenges emerged: unclear instructions, lack of time, and confusion about how to fill out answer sheets. In both cases, technical difficulties rather than professional incompetence led to poor outcomes.

Another issue lies in the test design itself. Some of the tasks are adapted from international exams such as the British Teaching Knowledge Test (TKT). While this approach raises the standards of teacher assessment, Avetisyan believes it also creates inequality. “An ordinary teacher from a small town may not even know what the TKT methodology is,” she says. “We must ensure that all participants are equally prepared. Otherwise, we’re not measuring ability – we’re measuring access.”

Despite these shortcomings, Avetisyan believes that the system can be an important stimulus for growth. “Many teachers, after going through this process, started taking their work more seriously,” she reflects. “They attend trainings, study independently, and take pride in improving their teaching. In that sense, the system has achieved part of its goal.”

At the same time, she insists that certification should never become a threat. “Voluntary certification should not be a punishment or a reason for dismissal,” she says firmly. “It should be an opportunity for self-development, not a test of survival.”

Ohanna Avetisyan at an American Councils for International Education event

Her words capture the dilemma at the heart of Armenia’s education reforms: how to encourage excellence without fostering fear. Teachers, like their students, need support, trust, and fair conditions to thrive. Motivation built on anxiety is rarely sustainable.

As the government continues refining the system, many educators hope that future reforms will emphasize not only subject knowledge but also the broader human dimensions of teaching — empathy, communication, and emotional intelligence. After all, the quality of education depends not only on what teachers know, but also on how they connect, inspire, and guide the next generation.

The certification system, for all its flaws, has sparked a national conversation about what it means to be a teacher in Armenia today. It is both a symbol of progress and a reminder that true educational reform requires more than exams. It requires trust, fairness, and a shared vision for the kind of schools and society Armenia wants to build.

