‘Rising Leaders Armenia’ Program Launches ‘Graduate Development Program Armenia’

YEREVAN — Initiated by Corporación América S.A., Armenia International Airports CJSC is launching the Graduate Development Program Armenia, aimed at identifying students in Armenia with strong international potential.

As part of the “Rising Leaders Armenia” initiative, the program offers a unique opportunity for recent Armenian graduates and early-career professionals to gain hands-on experience at Zvartnots International Airport, followed by an international assignment at one of the companies within the Corporación América Airports global network — in Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Italy, or Uruguay.

Upon completion of the program, participants return to Armenia to continue their professional journey, contributing to the development of the country’s aviation and infrastructure sectors. The program is designed to foster leadership, innovation, and cross-cultural collaboration, while providing comprehensive support including training, temporary relocation assistance, mentorship, and competitive compensation.

To learn more about the program, please visit https://risingleadersarmenia.am/gdpa2025-po-en and to apply: https://risingleadersarmenia.am/gdpa-2025-en. The application deadline is October 31.