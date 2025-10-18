  TOP STORIES WEEK   42
 

Armenia & KarabakhOpinion

Appeal in Light of New Worrying Developments in Armenia: Time for All to Get Serious

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator



Formal reconciliations with centuries-old enemies are extremely fragile and easily broken if we do not unite and strengthen the inherent potential of our entire nation.

At this point, the situation in Armenia has turned outrageous. The authorities must stop the unprecedented and unacceptable attack unleashed against the clergy of the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church, an attack which is unprecedented in scope and in kind in the entire history of our people.

The Armenian Apostolic Church, in turn, must remain out of domestic political disputes and further motivate the faithful to morally support Armenian statehood.

The authorities must prioritize, most importantly, strengthening internal solidarity as well as doubling the military capabilities of the Armenian Army, regardless of the fragile agreements signed or to be signed, which in time of crises, remain only written on paper.

The authorities must organize and meaningfully carry out the work of making the best use of the diaspora’s capabilities for the benefit of the homeland.

The diaspora, in its turn, must use its worldwide presence in a purposeful manner to promote pro-Armenian or favorable positions on an international scale.

Authorities of the Republic of Armenia, anointed and consecrated Fathers of the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church, Armenians living in Armenia and diasporan Armenians: In these unprecedentedly difficult days faced by our homeland and people, we are all accountable, for what we have done as much as for what we have not done, to God and history, today and in the future.

Armenian Democratic Liberal Party Coordinated Press

October 17, 2025

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
