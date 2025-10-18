Appeal in Light of New Worrying Developments in Armenia: Time for All to Get Serious

Formal reconciliations with centuries-old enemies are extremely fragile and easily broken if we do not unite and strengthen the inherent potential of our entire nation.

At this point, the situation in Armenia has turned outrageous. The authorities must stop the unprecedented and unacceptable attack unleashed against the clergy of the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church, an attack which is unprecedented in scope and in kind in the entire history of our people.

The Armenian Apostolic Church, in turn, must remain out of domestic political disputes and further motivate the faithful to morally support Armenian statehood.

The authorities must prioritize, most importantly, strengthening internal solidarity as well as doubling the military capabilities of the Armenian Army, regardless of the fragile agreements signed or to be signed, which in time of crises, remain only written on paper.

The authorities must organize and meaningfully carry out the work of making the best use of the diaspora’s capabilities for the benefit of the homeland.

The diaspora, in its turn, must use its worldwide presence in a purposeful manner to promote pro-Armenian or favorable positions on an international scale.