Tumanyan’s ART Restaurant Helps Preserve Artsakh’s Traditions

By Shushanik Hayriyan

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

WATERTOWN — On Moskovyan 6/7 in Yerevan, Armenia, Tumanyan’s ART looks like just another restaurant with a cozy space and the smell of good food drifting into the street. Passersby stop for coffee or a bite of zhengyalov hats, never guessing the layers of loss and resilience behind the doors. Few would know this place was born in a war zone, rebuilt in exile, and stands today not only as a restaurant, but a lifeline for the displaced Artsakh community.

Kristina Balayan is the woman at the heart of it all. For Kristina, Tumanyan’s is more than a restaurant: “It’s a space for the displaced Artsakh community to meet, help each other, and stand together,” she says — a way to preserve food and traditions and, soon, she hopes, to launch a new project: a kindergarten for Artsakh children.

Holding steady to the Artsakh identity while adapting to the new reality is the idea behind the kindergarten, where children will preserve their dialect, celebrate holidays as they were back home, and hear Artsakh fairy tales while also receiving early education. This would help the parents struggling to find a job in Yerevan and, while they are settling, the kindergarten would be free. “We move forward with time, but we keep our roots,” repeats Kristina, referring to the motto she has chosen.

Before the restaurant opened its doors in Yerevan, it stood in Stepanakert with a simple and unusual concept: merging an inclusive education center with the concept of a restaurant. Kristina has a background in teaching and worked for decades in education, eventually specializing in working with children with developmental challenges.