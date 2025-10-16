Tehran Honors Armenian Community with New Metro Station

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) A new metro station has opened in Tehran on October 14, and it was named in honor of Iran’s Armenian Christian community, local media reported.

The station, named Maryam-e-Moghaddas (Holy Virgin Mary), is located just a few minutes’ walk from St. Sarkis Cathedral, according to Auroranews.am.

The Armenian community in Iran, as an institutional presence, dates back around four centuries, shaped by both historic migration patterns and state-organized resettlements, particularly during the Safavid era.

According to official statistics, roughly 200,000 Armenians currently reside in Iran, though independent estimates suggest the real number may be closer to 100,000 due to waves of emigration, especially following the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Despite declining numbers, the Armenian community maintains political representation: under the Iranian Constitution, Armenians are guaranteed two seats in the national parliament (Majlis).