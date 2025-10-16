  TOP STORIES WEEK   42
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
42

Week

Latest articles of the week
The new metro station in Tehran named in honor of Virgin Mary
International

Tehran Honors Armenian Community with New Metro Station

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
61
0

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) A new metro station has opened in Tehran on October 14, and it was named in honor of Iran’s Armenian Christian community, local media reported.

The station, named Maryam-e-Moghaddas (Holy Virgin Mary), is located just a few minutes’ walk from St. Sarkis Cathedral, according to Auroranews.am.

The Armenian community in Iran, as an institutional presence, dates back around four centuries, shaped by both historic migration patterns and state-organized resettlements, particularly during the Safavid era.

Another shot of the metro station

According to official statistics, roughly 200,000 Armenians currently reside in Iran, though independent estimates suggest the real number may be closer to 100,000 due to waves of emigration, especially following the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Despite declining numbers, the Armenian community maintains political representation: under the Iranian Constitution, Armenians are guaranteed two seats in the national parliament (Majlis).

 

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous AGBU President Sam Simonian Connects with Armenian Communities on Trip to Australia
Next Pashinyan, OSCE Chair Discuss EU-Armenia Ties, Regional Security
Discover more cities:
Iran
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.