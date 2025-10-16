Pashinyan, OSCE Chair Discuss EU-Armenia Ties, Regional Security

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on October 14 met with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office and Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen. He emphasized the importance of strong cooperation with the OSCE, highlighting the long-standing tradition of active and open dialogue.

Pashinyan underscored the need to strengthen the role of the OSCE in ensuring security and stability within its area of responsibility.

Valtonen, in turn, congratulated Armenia and Azerbaijan on achieving peace. She expressed confidence that this development would significantly contribute to Armenia’s stability and the deepening of regional cooperation.

The two also discussed the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, the ongoing border delimitation process, and broader regional developments.

They touched on advancing Armenia–European Union cooperation as well.

Pashinyan expressed his appreciation for the European Union’s consistent support in promoting democratic values and reforms, noting that aligning with European standards across various sectors remains a priority for his government.