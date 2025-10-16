  TOP STORIES WEEK   42
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
42

Week

Latest articles of the week
Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office and Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen, with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Pashinyan, OSCE Chair Discuss EU-Armenia Ties, Regional Security

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
41
0

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on October 14 met with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office and Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen. He emphasized the importance of strong cooperation with the OSCE, highlighting the long-standing tradition of active and open dialogue.

Pashinyan underscored the need to strengthen the role of the OSCE in ensuring security and stability within its area of responsibility.

Valtonen, in turn, congratulated Armenia and Azerbaijan on achieving peace. She expressed confidence that this development would significantly contribute to Armenia’s stability and the deepening of regional cooperation.

The two also discussed the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, the ongoing border delimitation process, and broader regional developments.

They touched on advancing Armenia–European Union cooperation as well.

Pashinyan expressed his appreciation for the European Union’s consistent support in promoting democratic values and reforms, noting that aligning with European standards across various sectors remains a priority for his government.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

In this context, the parties discussed ongoing reforms, particularly in anti-corruption policy, strengthening civil society, improving the business climate, and other areas.

Pashinyan and Valtonen also exchanged views on the future of Armenian–Finnish relations,  noting the importance of organizing high-level mutual visits to reinforce bilateral relations.

Valtonen’s South Caucasus visit was originally planned for October 13–15. Her visit to Azerbaijan was postponed, but she was in Armenia on October 14 and is expected to visit Georgia next.

No reason has been provided for the delay of her planned stop in Azerbaijan.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Tehran Honors Armenian Community with New Metro Station
Next Nobel Prize Winner Daron Acemoglu Joins Samvel Karapetyan against Pashinyan
Discover more cities:
Armenia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.