Noubar Afeyan Participates in Luncheon Discussion on an Innovative Psycho-Spiritual Approach to Collective Trauma

YEREVAN — The Armenian Spiritual Revival Foundation (SRF) recently held a luncheon discussion titled “Healing Futures: The Psycho-Spiritual Method in Action”, featuring the participation of Dr. Noubar Afeyan, SRF Founder, and Anna Afeyan, Trustee and Co-Chair of the Afeyan Foundation.

Established in the summer of 2022 by Dr. Noubar Afeyan, with the blessing of Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians, SRF (revival.am) was created to design and deliver programs rooted in innovative psycho-spiritual approach to collective trauma recovery. The Foundation’s vision is to promote psycho-spiritual revival in trauma-affected communities — empowering individuals to take a leap of faith and embrace their futures by advancing a globally relevant method rooted in Armenian legacy.

The luncheon brought together officials, including Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Anna Zhamakochyan, the Executive Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Edita Gzoyan, as well as mental health experts and representatives of partner organizations.

In his remarks, Afeyan shared the foundation’s long-term vision and global ambitions. He noted that SRF’s work builds upon other impactful initiatives, most notably the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, having reached more than 3.5 million people across 63 countries through its flagship Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity. Afeyan emphasized that the psycho-spiritual approach represents “the next-stage opportunity for those who have endured adversity and seek to embark on their own journeys of revival after experiencing collective trauma.”

Participants engaged in a discussion on the growing impact of psycho-spiritual support programs implemented by SRF in Armenia. The exchange explored the Foundation’s future growth plans, alignment with the Armenian Government’s mental health priorities, and potential research and collaboration opportunities with the invited experts.

Avanesyan and Zhamakochyan shared their perspectives about mental health priorities adopted by the government, which create relevant space for combining efforts with the Foundation and its wide network of mental health academics and practitioners both in Armenia and internationally.