  TOP STORIES WEEK   42
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
42

Week

Latest articles of the week
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Donald Trump meet in Egypt.
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Armenian PM Participates in Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
61
0

SHARM El SHEIKH, Egypt (Public Radio of Armenia) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the Middle East Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh at the invitation of US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on October 13.

The summit participants were welcomed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and then the heads of state were greeted Trump.

An agreement was signed to end the war in Gaza, which was signed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Prime Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Tumanyan’s ART Restaurant Helps Preserve Artsakh’s Traditions
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.