Armenian PM Participates in Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh

SHARM El SHEIKH, Egypt (Public Radio of Armenia) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the Middle East Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh at the invitation of US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on October 13.

The summit participants were welcomed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and then the heads of state were greeted Trump.

An agreement was signed to end the war in Gaza, which was signed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Prime Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani.