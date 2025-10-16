AGBU President Sam Simonian Connects with Armenian Communities on Trip to Australia

NEW YORK — Between August 31 and September 7, AGBU President Sam Simonian continued his global tour of the AGBU network of Districts and Chapters, where he deepened ties with the vibrant Armenian communities in Melbourne and Sydney. Accompanied by his wife Sylva, Council of Trustees member Elie Akilian and his wife Ela, as well as Natalie Gabrelian, Director of Chapters and Central Board Administration, the delegation began their Australian journey in Melbourne.

Founded in 1989, AGBU Melbourne has played a vital role in fostering the growth and unity of the local Armenian community. True to its mission, the chapter continues to maintain its impact through a variety of ongoing initiatives. These include monthly meal nights at the AGBU Center, the long-running Nor Tsayn quarterly newsletter, and the Hagop Baronian Theatre Group, which has staged numerous productions since 1997. These efforts, among many others, reflect the chapter’s commitment to cultural enrichment and community engagement.

The delegation immersed itself in the life of the local Armenians, visiting key institutions such as St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, the Aginian Armenian School, and the Mesrob Mashdots Matheosian Armenian Saturday School. These visits offered firsthand insight into the strong educational, spiritual, and cultural foundations that continue to thrive.

A highlight of the trip was a welcome reception hosted by the AGBU Melbourne Ladies’ Auxiliary at the AGBU Melbourne Centre, bringing together nearly 150 community members, donors, and representatives. Emceed by AGBU Melbourne Secretary Berdj Tchakerian, the evening featured heartfelt remarks from AGBU Melbourne Chair Maral Tchorbadjian, and Rev. Fr. Khacher Harutyunyan of St. Mary’s Church, followed by a performance of traditional Armenian folk dance by the Azad Gharibian Dance Group.

During their visit, Simonian and the delegation held a series of productive meetings with the AGBU Melbourne Chapter, its Youth Committee, and Young Professionals of Melbourne, exchanging ideas and discussing ongoing initiatives and future aspirations.

The visit concluded with a farewell dinner that reflected the close-knit and welcoming spirit of the community. In her remarks, Tchorbadjian shared: “It was a very inspirational three-day experience. As promised, we will help keep the AGBU torch alive for the next generation.”