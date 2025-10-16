  TOP STORIES WEEK   42
 

President Sam Simonian and the AGBU delegation meet with Rev. Fr. Khacher Harutyunyan, pastor of St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, representatives of AGBU Melbourne and the parish council.
CommunityInternational

AGBU President Sam Simonian Connects with Armenian Communities on Trip to Australia

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
NEW YORK — Between August 31 and September 7, AGBU President Sam Simonian continued his global tour of the AGBU network of Districts and Chapters, where he deepened ties with the vibrant Armenian communities in Melbourne and Sydney. Accompanied by his wife Sylva, Council of Trustees member Elie Akilian and his wife Ela, as well as Natalie Gabrelian, Director of Chapters and Central Board Administration, the delegation began their Australian journey in Melbourne.

Founded in 1989, AGBU Melbourne has played a vital role in fostering the growth and unity of the local Armenian community. True to its mission, the chapter continues to maintain its impact through a variety of ongoing initiatives. These include monthly meal nights at the AGBU Center, the long-running Nor Tsayn quarterly newsletter, and the Hagop Baronian Theatre Group, which has staged numerous productions since 1997. These efforts, among many others, reflect the chapter’s commitment to cultural enrichment and community engagement.

The delegation immersed itself in the life of the local Armenians, visiting key institutions such as St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, the Aginian Armenian School, and the Mesrob Mashdots Matheosian Armenian Saturday School. These visits offered firsthand insight into the strong educational, spiritual, and cultural foundations that continue to thrive.

President Sam Simonian receives a warm welcome at the AGBU Alexander Primary School in Sydney.

A highlight of the trip was a welcome reception hosted by the AGBU Melbourne Ladies’ Auxiliary at the AGBU Melbourne Centre, bringing together nearly 150 community members, donors, and representatives. Emceed by AGBU Melbourne Secretary Berdj Tchakerian, the evening featured heartfelt remarks from AGBU Melbourne Chair Maral Tchorbadjian, and Rev. Fr. Khacher Harutyunyan of St. Mary’s Church, followed by a performance of traditional Armenian folk dance by the Azad Gharibian Dance Group.

During their visit, Simonian and the delegation held a series of productive meetings with the AGBU Melbourne Chapter, its Youth Committee, and Young Professionals of Melbourne, exchanging ideas and discussing ongoing initiatives and future aspirations.

The visit concluded with a farewell dinner that reflected the close-knit and welcoming spirit of the community. In her remarks, Tchorbadjian shared: “It was a very inspirational three-day experience. As promised, we will help keep the AGBU torch alive for the next generation.”

Next up was Sydney, where the visit began with a warm reception by the local community. First on the agenda was a tour of AGBU Alexander Primary School (PreK–6), where the delegation attended the soft opening and blessing of the school’s new library and multi-purpose center. The group also visited Hamazkaine Arshak and Sophie Galstaun College, showing their support for the city’s Armenian educational institutions. The following day, the AGBU Sydney Chapter, which was established in 1965, hosted a welcome gathering of 100 guests including AGBU leadership, benefactors, and clergy.

Meaningful meetings were scheduled with key community stakeholders, including esteemed Vahe Artinian, Chair of the Tekeyan Cultural Association and a longtime former Chair of AGBU Sydney, as well as with the Young Professionals of Sydney and current AGBU Sydney Chapter board members. The delegation also met with Bishop Vardan Navasardyan, Primate of the Diocese, and members of the Diocesan and church councils.

AGBU Alexander Primary School students celebrate excellence in education at the 35th Anniversary Concert.

The centerpiece event was the 35th anniversary concert of AGBU Alexander Primary School, which featured performances by the school’s students. Founded in 1990, the school is an independent, co-educational, bilingual English-Armenian Christian school that offers a balanced curriculum that nurtures the intellectual, spiritual, cultural, physical, and personal growth of each student. During the concert, Vahe Boyadjian, member of the school board, was honored with an AGBU Certificate of Appreciation presented to him by Simonian.

School Principal Manoug Demirjian stated: “Today, AGBU Alexander Primary School stands as a living testament to the vision of the founding members. It is a place where children are surrounded by the tradition and the excitement of modern education. Let us dream bigger. Let us build stronger. Let us ensure that the future is filled with even greater achievements.”

Reflecting on the visit, AGBU Sydney Chair Mihran Lepejian expressed his gratitude to the delegation. “Our conversations confirmed how aligned we are in our vision. As AGBU continues to grow globally, we’re grateful to be part of that journey and excited about what lies ahead. We deeply appreciate their visit to our part of the world and look forward to strengthening our efforts to serve both local and international communities, while proudly promoting our Armenian heritage and culture.”

Simonian summed up the experience by saying: “Our time with the Armenian communities of Australia has been nothing short of inspiring. While the farthest from our diasporan communities, these local Armenians remain deeply committed to the AGBU mission to preserve their identity and uplift our people. This is especially the case in terms of investing in education and empowering the next generation with the tools and vision to lead. We were truly proud to witness how active, engaged, and resourceful they are in every aspect of community life. This visit was a powerful reminder that no matter the distance, we are all united by a common purpose.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

 

