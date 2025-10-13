  TOP STORIES WEEK   42
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
42

Week

Latest articles of the week
The Komitas Duo with their award (Photo courtesy of Komitas Duo)
Armenia & KarabakhArts & CultureInternational

Komitas Duo Wins European Honors

by
Muriel Mirak-Weissbach
83
0

KARLSRUHE, Germany — At the 10th European Chamber Music Competition Karlsruhe, held on September 24-26 in the German city of that name, pianist Hasmik Sarukian and cellist Egon Buchner — the Komitas Duo — earned second prize. The competition for up-and-coming young musicians, which has been held semi-annually (with two exceptions) since 2005, is organized by the city of Karlsruhe and the Max Reger Institute located there.

The Karlsruhe University of Music sponsors the competition and composer Wolfgang Rihm was its patron until his death in July 2024. Rihm was a native of Karlsruhe and lived and taught composition at the University of Music. It is named after one of the initiators of the competition, a musician and former rector of the Academy. The artistic director of the event is Prof. Saule Tatubaeva.

The successful performance marked a major step forward in the career of the Komitas Duo, itself a very new partnership between two young and promising musicians. It also has contributed to bringing knowledge of Armenian music to a German audience.

This writer had the opportunity to experience a performance by the Komitas Duo, prior to their successful participation in the European competition. It was the first of two concerts in September in Mainz, a city on the Rhine. Under the rubric “The Romantic Idea,” the duo presented works by Max Weber, Claude Debussy, Ludwig van Beethoven, and concluded with an Impromptu by Alexander Arutiunian. The concerts were, in a sense, dress rehearsals for the competition; pieces they performed would be scrutinized by the jury weeks later.

As the two explained, the notion of Romanticism, originally associated with certain narrative forms in vernacular literature, came to express an aesthetic concept that thrusts the subjective and emotional into central focus, especially the sense of longing for love; their program sought to present its various facets, not only as a specific period, but as a mood or spiritual attitude. Thus, the composers included Max Reger, whose “late-romantic realm of expression anticipates transition to the modern world.” And although he deliberately avoided external attributes of romantic music, Claude Debussy, in his Sonata for Cello and Piano, which they performed, is thematically related, especially in its symbolism and subjectivity.

As cellist Buchner related with humor, the piece has been interpreted as a reflection of the adventure of one Pierrot Lunaire, in what is almost a musical play: the melancholic, sensitive Commedia dell’arte-type character awakens entranced in a dream, strives to win over the moon as his beloved, and, unrequited, sings an ironical hymn to freedom. Beethoven’s 7 Variations on a Theme from Mozart’s “Magic Flute,” is presented as “a romantic idea illuminated by a classical perspective.”

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

And concluding their program was the Impromptu — a typical romantic form — by Arutiunian, who combines it with “elements from Armenian folklore, colorful harmonics and personal expression.” In illustrating the works through brief comments and anecdotes, the artists provided fruitful insights into the works, but especially into their own conceptual approach to them.

The concert was electrifying. Not only do both performers display a firm command of technique, but their musicality is vibrant, assertive, bold, and yet free. In chamber music, whether a duo or quartet or chamber orchestra, it is the dialogue among the voices that is primary, achieving a unity of creative tension and interplay. To think and perform with ears, eyes, mind and fingers oriented to the other voice, and in pursuit of the higher unity, requires artistic maturity which is seldom found among such young musicians.

Hasmik Sarukian and Egon Buchner at Karlsruhe Competition (Photo courtesy of Komitas Duo)

A Dynamic Duo

Anyone attending the concerts in Mainz would have no difficulty understanding the duo’s success in Karlsruhe. Both are accomplished musicians, though still young. Egon Buchner started playing the cello at the age of 5, and was fortunate to participate in several chamber music groups and orchestras with young musicians. This experience led to his decision to seek a career in high-level chamber music. In 2020 he began studying cello in Mainz under renowned conductor and cellist Daniel Geiss, at the conservatory, then at the University of Music. With experience as a soloist and participant in “Soundlab” projects under Geiss, he took part in a concert series at the famed Hamburg Elbphilharmonie, in the Brixen Classics Festival orchestra, and master classes with Prof. Wen-Sinn Yang, Prof. Maria Kliegel and Prof. Gabriel Schwabe.

Sarukian, born and brought up in Germany, also began young, and took her first piano lessons at the age of 7. Success came early, as she won several promotional awards of the Peter Cornelius Conservatory of Mainz and took six first prizes for solo and duo performances. At graduation, she earned the student prize of the federal state of  Rhineland Palatinate. In her debut solo concert, at the age of 15, she demonstrated her special love for classical Armenian music. Thanks to her parents, she has never lost a close relationship to Armenia. As a young girl, it was especially her mother who encouraged her to include Armenian works in her concert programs. As a result, she discovered composers like Aram Khachaturian, Arno Babajanian, or Edgar Bagdasarian early. This link has remained to the present, and in her studies as well, she has considered it especially important to develop this repertoire further and to keep it alive.

Last year, she started at the Mainz University of Music, studying under with Prof. Thomas Hell, and has attended master classes under Igor Cognolato and, in chamber music, with Daniel Geiss. Her studies are supported by a German national scholarship.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The two met as students, when Sarukian was looking for a partner with whom she could play chamber music for her exams. They immediately found a harmonious relationship in musicality, something that listeners readily confirmed. Last year they decided to continue their collaboration and to establish the duo officially with the aim of performing together regularly. They chose the name to promote knowledge and appreciation of the founder of Armenian music and musicology, Komitas Vardapet (1869–1935), whose role in preserving and developing the musical heritage of Armenia was decisive.

Playing Music in Armenian

The Mainz concerts were, in a sense, dress rehearsals for the European competition. They played the first movement of the Reger Sonata op. 116, his Romance, and Arutiunian’s Impromptu for the first round. In the second round, the jury had them play the Debussy sonata and the second movement of Reger’s sonata. And for the winners’ concert that evening, the jury chose Reger’s Romance as well as Arutiunian’s Impromptu.

The inclusion of a piece by an Armenian composer is intriguing. At the end of the concert, a young woman from the Armenian community, praised Buchner. “He played not only with extraordinary technique,” she said, “but he played it like an Armenian!”

It turns out that Egon Buchner became acquainted with Armenian music through his collaboration with the young pianist. At first, he considered it utterly new, also because there are only very few works for cello by Armenian composers known in the canon of Western music. Since the repertoire for cello and piano in Armenian music is generally limited, thus far the two have performed few other works, among them, Aria & Dance by Arno Babajanyan. As a contribution to expanding acquaintance with Armenian music, they are now planning to arrange several songs by Komitas Vardapet for cello and piano, to include them in their future concerts.

SHARE
Previous EVN Report Takes on the Washington Accords at MIT
Discover more cities:
Germany
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.