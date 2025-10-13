EVN Report Takes on the Washington Accords at MIT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — EVN Report, an English-language website in Yerevan, has presented several panel presentations in the US, both at major universities and in Armenian community institutions, as part of a one-week outreach effort.
On September 25, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) was the host for “EVN Talks: Armenia at a Crossroads: Technology, Security and Survival.” This panel of four speakers, including Nerses Kopalyan, Arek Danagoulian, Anna Ohanyan and Raffi Kassarjian, primarily focused on the Washington Accords initialed on August 8 of this year by Armenia and Azerbaijan with the United States, along with questions of energy security and technology. Maria Titizian, founding editor of EVN Report, served as the moderator at MIT, introducing the speakers and started them off with targeted questions.
Associate Professor-in-Residence of Political Science Nerses Kopalyan of the University of Nevada Las Vegas, who provides monthly security briefings for EVN Report, provided the audience the background to the Accords. He said that by late 2022 or early 2023, in the aftermath of the 2020 war with Azerbaijan, Armenian foreign policy pivoted towards the West and in particular the US, and this, in turn, “changed the entire paradigm through which the United States viewed Armenia. Armenia went from what the United States considered it to be a Russian satellite, to an actor that had decoupled from Russia, from the Russian authoritarian, orbit, and was now a country that was more conducive to being aligned with American strategic interests.”
In the last year and a half, Armenia feared that Azerbaijan was planning a new incursion onto its territory to obtain a “Zangezur corridor” in its south. Kopalyan said that the current US administration had intelligence that this would happen in March of this year, so it engaged in diplomacy which led to the Washington Accords.
Finding a solution to the Azerbaijani demand of a road through Armenia could begin a process of normalization of relations of the two countries and remove a justification which could be used by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to initiate violence. Kopalyan said that the US President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff’s team showed up in Armenia in mid-May to bring a proposal which became the foundation of the Washington Accords and Armenia quickly agreed.
Kopalyan declared, “I was involved in liaising between the two sides so as a disclaimer, I have a personal involvement in the process, but that also gives me access to a lot of information, which I will be happy to share when there are questions.” He did not reveal whether he was working for either side in this process.