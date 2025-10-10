California Finally Counts Its Middle Eastern and North African Community: Assemblymember Harabedian’s Bill Signed Into Law

SACRAMENTO — In an effort to promote equity and ensure proper representation in demographic data, Assemblymember John Harabedian’s (D-Pasadena) AB 91, the MENA Inclusion Act, has been signed into law. The bill will require agencies, boards, and commissions in California to disaggregate Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) groups in demographic data. The bill ensures that California reflects its diversity not just in words, but in data.

“California is home to a thriving MENA community that has too often been undercounted and underrepresented,” said Harabedian. “As an Armenian American and Chair of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation, I know that when our community is overlooked, it loses resources, voice, and influence. We cannot wait any longer to be recognized. California must lead on MENA recognition, fight for accurate data, and set the standard for inclusion.”

“The CA MENA Civil Rights Coalition welcomes Governor Gavin Newsom’s signing of the California MENA Inclusion Act into law. This monumental achievement is the result of over two years of relentless grassroots community advocacy, where the voices of Middle Eastern and North Africans across California were heard because of organizing and community. The passing of this legislation is not just a policy win, it marks a pivotal moment in recognizing and empowering MENA communities, ensuring that they receive the resources, visibility, and representation they deserve. This will have a generational impact, laying the foundation for a more inclusive, equitable future where our diverse histories and experiences are fully acknowledged and celebrated in California.” — California MENA Civil Rights Coalition

“After years of grassroots advocacy led by MENA-serving communities, California has taken a historic step forward to say: ‘We see you.’ For too long, MENA Californians have lived as ‘visibly invisible,’ left out of the data that drives state services – resulting in gaps and inaccuracies. Today, that changes. We are proud of Assemblymember John Harabedian’s tireless leadership, and even prouder of the community whose persistence made this victory possible. With AB-91 now law, California has officially recognized the MENA community, and we look forward to its implementation and the lasting benefits it will bring.” said Amin Nash, Arab American Civic Council, Co-Chair of the CA MENA Civil Rights Coalition

“This day is a historic and triumphant day for MENA communities in California built on generations of work. We are thankful the Governor signed this historic legislation and that MENA Californians can now get the recognition, rights and resources they deserve. This is just the beginning” said Dr. Sophia Armen, Executive Director,

Armenian-American Advancement Network, Co-Chair of the CA MENA Civil Rights Coalition