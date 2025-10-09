Marjorie Nanian Sworn in as Judge

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Marjorie K. Nanian of Colorado was sworn in as a part-time Municipal Judge Englewood, on August 18. As a Municipal Judge, she will hear traffic offenses and violations of city ordinances.

Nanian was an administrative law judge for Unemployment Appeals, during COVID, for 2-1/4 years prior to moving to Colorado, in order to be closer to her adult children and their families.

As a Michigan native, Nanian practiced law for more than 30 years as a sole practitioner, before moving out-of-state. While a resident, she also wrote for the Armenian Mirror-Spectator for several years.