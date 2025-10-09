This Fall Harvest Roasted Butternut Squash and Pomegranate Salad combines all the best produce that fall has to offer into the prettiest salad that’s simple to make and healthy, too. Sweet honey roasted butternut squash, salty roasted pumpkin seeds, kale, shredded brussels sprouts, and juicy pomegranate seeds. Tossed together with a sweet and tangy pomegranate vinaigrette,” says Tieghan Gerard, Half Baked Harvest founder, Recipe Developer, Food Photographer, Food Stylist, and New York Time’s Best Selling Cookbook Author of Half Baked Harvest, Super Simple, Half Baked Harvest Every Day, and Quick and Cozy.

Tieghan has been featured on Good Morning America, Food Network, HGTV, CNN, NBC, CBS, Yahoo!, Food & Wine, People, The Drew Barrymore Show, and Kelly and Mark, among others. She spends her days experimenting with new recipes, photographing her creations, and feeding her family. Her hope is to inspire a love for food in others, as well as the courage to try something new.

“I began my blog in 2012 and have since been featured on The Cooking Channel, Food Network, HGTV, Crate & Barrel, Shape Magazine, Self Magazine, the Huffington Post, and PopSugar, among others. Half Baked Harvest was named Readers’ Choice Favorite Food Blog by Better Homes and Gardens in both 2014 and 2016. It was also the recipient of Saveur Magazine’s 2016 Award for Most Inspired Weeknight Dinners as well as the 2016 Bloglovin’ Best Food Blog Award,” she adds.

“This salad will certainly be my fall go-to salad. It’s healthy, simple, so delicious, and perfectly fitting for crisp fall nights…and great for Thanksgiving and the holidays,” she says.

