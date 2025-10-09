  TOP STORIES WEEK   41
 

Fall Harvest Roasted Butternut Squash and Pomegranate Salad Photo courtesy https://www.halfbakedharvest.com/roasted-butternut-squash-and-pomegranate-salad/
Fall Harvest Roasted Butternut Squash and Pomegranate Salad

Christine Vartanian Datian
This Fall Harvest Roasted Butternut Squash and Pomegranate Salad combines all the best produce that fall has to offer into the prettiest salad that’s simple to make and healthy, too. Sweet honey roasted butternut squash, salty roasted pumpkin seeds, kale, shredded brussels sprouts, and juicy pomegranate seeds. Tossed together with a sweet and tangy pomegranate vinaigrette,” says Tieghan Gerard, Half Baked Harvest founder, Recipe Developer, Food Photographer, Food Stylist, and New York Time’s Best Selling Cookbook Author of Half Baked Harvest, Super Simple, Half Baked Harvest Every Day, and Quick and Cozy.

Tieghan has been featured on Good Morning America, Food Network, HGTV, CNN, NBC, CBS, Yahoo!, Food & Wine, People, The Drew Barrymore Show, and Kelly and Mark, among others. She spends her days experimenting with new recipes, photographing her creations, and feeding her family. Her hope is to inspire a love for food in others, as well as the courage to try something new.

“I began my blog in 2012 and have since been featured on The Cooking Channel, Food Network, HGTV, Crate & Barrel, Shape Magazine, Self Magazine, the Huffington Post, and PopSugar, among others. Half Baked Harvest was named Readers’ Choice Favorite Food Blog by Better Homes and Gardens in both 2014 and 2016. It was also the recipient of Saveur Magazine’s 2016 Award for Most Inspired Weeknight Dinners as well as the 2016 Bloglovin’ Best Food Blog Award,” she adds.

“This salad will certainly be my fall go-to salad. It’s healthy, simple, so delicious, and perfectly fitting for crisp fall nights…and great for Thanksgiving and the holidays,” she says.

Having cooked for her large family from a young age, Tieghan loves the feeling of sharing great food—and now she wants to share that feeling with you. This collection leans into the comfort food she’s known for, but with an eye toward getting it ready in a hurry. With many recipes doable in one pot or pan, most in under forty-five minutes, and a more-is-more focus on flavor (but not ingredients), you’ll be feasting fast. Start your day with Maple Bacon Pancakes with Bourbon Maple Syrup, snack on Cheesy Roasted Shallot Bread, and make Garlic Butter Steak Bites with Bang Bang Sauce your family’s new favorite. Enjoy delicious twists like Sheet Pan Mac & Cheese with All the Crispy Edges, and, of course, finish it all off with something sweet, like a Dark Chocolate Pistachio Cake with Cream Cheese Icing.

Relying on basic ingredients and Tieghan’s signature knack for making sauces and dressings that you’ll want to double to keep on hand at all times, these recipes will make your meals feel like a warm hug. If you’ve ever needed a belly full of comfort and a plate bursting with fresh, unexpected flavors—and wanted it all right now—Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy is for you.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 small butternut squash, halved, peeled, and cut into 1/4-inch half circles

2 tablespoons honey, more to taste

1/2 cup raw pepitas (pumpkin seeds)

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 head kale, shredded

4 cups shredded brussels sprouts

Arils from 1 pomegranate

4-6 fresh figs (optional)

1/2 cup shredded gouda cheese (or cheese of your choice)

 

Pomegranate Vinaigrette:

Ingredients:

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 shallot, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage

1/4 cup pomegranate juice

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

Kosher salt and black pepper

1 pinch crushed red pepper flakes

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 425 °F. On a baking sheet, toss together the butternut squash, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 tablespoon honey, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Transfer to the oven and roast for 25-30 minutes, flipping halfway through cooking, until the squash is tender.

Line a separate baking sheet with parchment paper. Add the pepitas, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 tablespoon honey, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, the cayenne, and a pinch of salt. Arrange in a single layer. Transfer to the oven and bake for 8-10 minutes or until the pepitas are toasted. Watch closely.

Meanwhile, in a large salad bowl, combine the kale, brussels sprouts, and pomegranates.

To make the vinaigrette. Heat the olive oil in a medium skillet over high heat. When the oil shimmers, add the shallots and sage, cook until fragrant, 2-3 minutes. Remove from the heat, let cool slightly. Add the pomegranate juice, balsamic vinegar, and honey. Season with salt, pepper, and crushed red pepper flakes.

Pour the vinaigrette over the salad, tossing to combine. Add the roasted squash, gently tossing. Top the salad with toasted pepitas, figs, if using, and cheese.

Tieghan Gerard, founder of Half Baked Harvest

Recipe Notes:

Pepitas are green, naturally shell-free, and can be eaten raw or roasted, offering a smoother texture and sweeter flavor. In contrast, traditional pumpkin seeds have a white, fibrous hull that is typically removed after roasting, though some edible hulls can be consumed.

To Make Ahead: This salad can be made and assembled through step 4. Combine the greens, pomegranates, and roasted squash in a salad bowl, but leave the seeds out. Store the bowl in the refrigerator, covered, and keep the seeds and vinaigrette separate. Then, just before serving, warm the vinaigrette and toss the salad together. Leftovers will keep well for 2-3 days. This salad is delicious warmed or chilled.

For this recipe, go to: https://www.halfbakedharvest.com

For how to order cookbooks, go to: https://www.halfbakedharvest.com/cookbook/

For shopping ideas and more, go to: https://www.halfbakedharvest.com/kitchenitems/

For articles and stories, see: https://www.halfbakedharvest.com/press/print/?current_page=articles

Also see: https://allsortsof.com/boss-files-tieghan-gerard/

Connect at:

https://www.halfbakedharvest.com/

https://www.pinterest.com/hbharvest/

https://www.instagram.com/halfbakedharvest/

https://www.facebook.com/hbharvest

https://www.tiktok.com/@halfbakedharvest?lang=en

This recipe was also featured at The Art of Armenian & Middle Eastern Cooking at: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1276081124553581&set=a.556206763207691

 

