Discovering the Genius of Composer Alan Hovhaness

ARLINGTON, Mass. — On Sunday, October 19, at 4 p.m., the Armenian Cultural Foundation, in collaboration with Amaras Art Alliance and the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research, will host a program dedicated to the legacy of Alan Hovhaness (1911–2000), a 20th-century musical genius whose work transcends borders.

His own words capture his spirit: “Everybody’s biography has two levels — inner and outer. The outer level deals with what one has done… But the inner biography is a journey through eternity. I am the traveler of that world whose cartography is impossible.”

The occasion marks the release of Unveiling One of the Great Composers of the 20th Century, a moving biography by Hinako Fujihara-Hovhaness, offering an intimate glimpse into Hovhaness’s life.

The concert will feature Hovhaness’s works alongside pieces by Nikola Radan and Komitas (1869–1935), performed by SYLDASON — a captivating duo of Daniela Tošić (voice) and Sylvie Zakarian (marimba). Their unique blend of marimba’s warm tones and the human voice’s expressiveness creates a universal soundscape that resonates with everyone. Expect a program that weaves together diverse influences, making each listener feel part of a shared human story.

The second half of the program will feature pianist Karine Bagdasarian from Armenia who will provide a presentation of piano works by Hovhaness, prepared for this special occasion.

Sylvie Zakarian, an Armenian-Bulgarian marimba virtuoso, brings elegance and emotion to the stage, earning praise from the Boston Musical Intelligencer for her “luscious timbres and moments of levity and longing.” She has performed at Carnegie Hall and the Citi Performing Arts Center, and a teaching role at Longy School of Music and Winchester Community Music School.