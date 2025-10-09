Dean Shahinian to Receive ANCA Eastern Region’s Inaugural Service and Spirit Award

WASHINGTON — The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) announced recently that Dean Shahinian, Esq. will receive the inaugural ANCA Eastern Region “Service and Spirit Award” at the 19th Annual ANCA-ER Gala, to be held on Saturday, October 11, at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C.

The ANCA Eastern Region Service and Spirit Award recognizes individuals whose commitment to public service and generous philanthropy has strengthened the Armenian Cause while upholding the enduring values of Armenian faith, identity and intergenerational continuity. Recipients embody a spirit of service rooted not only in civic engagement but in the preservation of our sacred traditions and devotion to our people.

Shahinian exemplifies this spirit through his quiet yet transformative support for Armenian youth, education and the Armenian Church. He is the principal sponsor of the ANCA Rising Leaders program, a national initiative that annually hosts dozens of Armenian American students in Washington, D.C., for immersive training in advocacy, civic responsibility and public policy. Thanks to Dean Shahinian’s support, this program has become a springboard for a new generation of Armenian American leaders devoted to justice, democracy and service.

His philanthropic leadership extends to Armenian youth and Christian cultural education. Through his support of the Krikor and Clara Zohrab Information Center, Shahinian has funded initiatives that empower young Armenians to explore their heritage and deepen their commitment to faith and learning. He has also endowed the Grace and Paul Shahinian Armenian Christian Art and Culture Lecture Series — named in honor of his parents — at The Catholic University of America and California State University, Fresno. These lecture series have brought world-class scholars to U.S. campuses to explore the spiritual, artistic and cultural legacy of the Armenian Church, helping introduce Armenian Christianity’s ancient witness to new audiences.

Tickets for the Gala are available at: https://givergy.us/ancaer2025.