AWWA Announces $100,000 Grant Opportunity to Support Armenian Elder Care Programs in Boston Neighborhoods

BOSTON — The Armenian Women’s Welfare Association (AWWA) announced recently the launch of a new competitive grant funding program today, designed to improve the quality of life for Armenian elders in the Boston area.

With up to $100,000 available, this funding initiative will support nonprofit organizations delivering healthcare, mental health, and social engagement services for Armenians aged 65 and older. Programs prioritized for funding include home care visits, eld er day services, and home-delivered meals in the neighborhoods of Brighton, Cambridge, Newton and Watertown.

“Our mission has always been to honor and care for our aging community members. With this grant program, we aim to strengthen local services and ensure our elders live healthy, fulfilling, and connected lives,” said Wendy Segrest, executive director of AWWA.

Funding will be awarded for 12-month projects beginning January 1, 2026. Eligible applicants must be based in the U.S., IRS-certified nonprofits in good standing, and providing services to Armenian elders in the Boston area. Applications open today, October 6, and must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, October 31, 2025. Grant recipients will be announced on November 25, 2025, with programs launching in January 2026.

Nonprofit organizations may review full program details and submit applications via the AWWA website. The online application form and required budget template are available on the website at awwainc.org/grantfunding. Applications received after the October 31 deadline will not be considered.