Ameriabank Joins FinTech Armenia Association as a Founding Member

YEREVAN — Ameriabank is the first bank to join FinTech Armenia Association as a founding member – a pioneering industry organization driving better fintech connectivity, innovation and transformation – both in Armenia and internationally.

With its vision of building an all-encompassing FinTech Hub in Yerevan via its locally and globally connected industry Association platform, FinTech Armenia is working on shaping the financial technology sector’s future, covering payment systems, capital markets, AI for financial services, blockchain and tokenization, insurance and banking transformation – locally, regionally, and worldwide.

Ameriabank reaffirms its commitment to supporting FinTech Armenia in the development of the fintech sector – creating a dynamic platform between the fast-paced fintech sector and the rapidly evolving banking industry in Armenia and internationally. The banking firm’s experienced leadership teams will be engaged in key institutional working groups of FinTech Armenia such as Banking Transformation, Startups and Ventures, CBA Sandbox, and Education.

Armine Ghazaryan, CPSO and Management Board Member, stated: “As one of the key drivers of Armenia’s economy, we continue to transform the banking sector by combining financial expertise, cutting-edge technology, and human-centered values. Our collaboration with FinTech Armenia is about forging new partnerships, delivering bold solutions, and advancing our mission to improve lives. Ameria goes beyond being a financial banking institution – it is a fintech space about people. Our story is about shaping a mindset, building a culture, and fostering values. We have never ceased to be an organization that embraces innovation and thrives on challenges. This partnership marks the genuine continuation of our fintech journey, contributing to the sustainable growth of the fintech industry both in Armenia and internationally.”

Stefan Lucas, founding CEO of FinTech Armenia, added: “Onboarding Ameriabank to our growing FinTech Armenia Association platform is a game-changer – both for Armenia and for the international FinTech-enabled banking transformation industry. Ameriabank’s ecosystem solutions extend beyond banking, serving as an industry platform that connects technology, innovation, and investments. We are confident about Ameriabank’s positive contribution to help drive and further scale the integration of Armenian FinTech market participants into the global financial ecosystem – and vice versa.”

Ameriabank is a leading financial and technology company in Armenia, a major contributor to the Armenian economy. In pursuit of digital transformation, the Bank has implemented unique products, services and innovative platforms designed to meet the diverse financial and non-financial needs people have today and keeps on improving them. Being a dynamically developing fintech environment, Ameriabank offers comprehensive solutions to improve the quality of life. The Bank is supervised by the Central Bank of Armenia.