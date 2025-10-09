  TOP STORIES WEEK   41
 

Arts & Culture

Alan Hovhaness: The Majesty of The Man Behind The Music

by
Arpi Sarafian
8
0

Hinako Fujihara Hovhaness’s Alan Hovhaness: Unveiling One of The Great Composers of The 20th Century (Classic Day Publishing, 2025) tells the story of a composer championed by some of the greatest conductors and music professionals of the 20th century. Leslie Heward, principal conductor of the BBC Midland Orchestra premiered Hovhaness’s first Symphony, Exile, in 1939. In 1943, the world-renowned conductor Leopold Stokowski performed Exile with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and commissioned Hovhaness’s second symphony, Mysterious Mountain, which he premiered with the Houston Symphony for his inaugural concert in 1955.

“Alan’s every premiere was a joyous occasion,” writes Hinako.

When the Cleveland Orchestra first performed Mysterious Mountain in December 1957, “Here was a modern piece full of melody and pleasant to the ear. No dissonance, no noise, no discord, just beautiful sweeping harmony,” wrote the Cleveland News. On a similar note, the acclaimed Jazz pianist Keith Jarrett commented on the “profound simplicity” of Alan’s 1944 Piano Concerto Lousadzak (The Coming of Light in Armenian) which he recorded in 1989 with the American Composers Orchestra.

While full of fascinating details about Alan’s premieres, his concerts and his relationships with other composers and conductors, Alan Hovhaness: Unveiling One of The Great Composers of The 20th Century is not about the composer’s music. The book is about the man behind the music. The project may have originated in the short poems Hinako started composing to bring back into her life the man she could not conceive of living without when she lost Alan in the year 2000. Alan and Hinako, the coloratura soprano he met at a piano recital in 1974, were married in 1977 when the composer was in his late 60s and she in her 40s. Writing down the stories Alan had told her about his life and her own vivid recollections of events she had experienced with Alan helped keep the man she “adored passionately“ close to her, she avows.

The story Hinako weaves of the passion, the devotion and the deep commitment she and Alan had for each other reads like a true love story. Alan’s January 22, 1983 note to Hinako, “I will be a faithful husband to Hinako all my life. If I fail I agree to be killed” does not sound deceptive. Indeed, his ”I will be with you in spirit” and her “In spirit, I will see him again; that is my salvation and hope” is consistent with everything the two believed.

Both Alan and Hinako were spiritual people. Alan was inspired by the majesty and the mystery of mountains and had visions on the top of mountains in his early childhood. When the Cleveland Orchestra performed Mysterious Mountain in 1957, “His music evokes an atmosphere of spirituality not often heard in contemporary music,” wrote critic Herbert Elwell in the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Interestingly, the events in both of their lives seem to be supported by the numerous psychic revelations and the dreams and visions that abound in the book. Hinako enthusiastically repeats the words of the psychic who had prophesied their union “a long time ago.” Destiny had brought them together, or so Hinako makes us believe. Fact or fiction, what makes the portrait she paints for us of the “polite, distinguished gentleman” so very credible is the sweetness, the almost childlike innocence and honesty of the voice that brings it to life. Hinako gives us no reason to doubt the accuracy of her accounts. Instead, she makes us too fall in love with the “large, innocent animal-like eyes” of “my dearest husband and my whole world.” It all comes “straight from my heart.”

I find it hard to envision Alan as the “womanizer,” a word used, perhaps a trifle too liberally, in the book descriptions and by Hinako herself in her Introduction to the book. In no way does the portrait she creates of the gentle and caring man she knew intimately align with the negative connotations the word carries. It may be true that Alan had six marriages. It may also be true that “his life was led by the women around him,” as Hinako notes, yet nothing in her meticulously detailed stories gives the impression of a manipulative or a deceptive man. Alan comes through as a lovable and totally respectable and respectful human being. What ultimately emerges is the man faithful to his beliefs. “Even in the times when his music wasn’t so fashionable, he stuck to his thinking and to his distinctive style,” writes Gerard Schwartz, Conductor Laureate of the Seattle Symphony, in his Foreword to the book.

Photo from the wedding of Alan Hovhaness and Hinako Fujihara Hovhaness

Alan and Hinako remained married for twenty-three years until Alan’s death in 2000, and perhaps even beyond. The woman who was his close collaborator throughout their married years remained a strong advocate of his music and devoted her later years to preserving his musical legacy.

On hearing the music Alan Hovhaness had composed for his play “Lalezar,” the then enormously popular writer William Saroyan wrote to the unknown composer in his October 25,1950 letter: “Lalezar is one of the most beautiful things I have ever heard.”

The letter of recommendation Saroyan wrote to the National Institute of Arts and Letters — which resulted in a $1,000 grant to the struggling composer — was “the cause of the biggest break of Alan’s career,” writes Hinako. Moved by Saroyan’s belief in “Alan’s God-given talent” and his “love and sympathy” for “a young unknown composer” Hinako has the urge to construct the letters Saroyan wrote Hovhaness from 1941 to 1951 into a story. With rare insight, “I know this is one of my most important subjects, and I have an obligation to let Saroyan’s letters be known to the people,” she writes. It must be true that when two Armenians “meet anywhere in the world” they will “create a new Armenia” (even if this is a slightly misquoted version of Saroyan’s words!).

Indeed, Hovhaness, ne Alan Vaness Chakmakjian in 1911, has numerous compositions inspired by his Armenian heritage. “Prayer of St. Gregory,” a piece for trumpet and strings, is beautifully evocative of our sharagans and folk music.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

“Alan’s music was like inward singing,” commented the avant-garde composer John Cage following the 1945 premiere performance of Lousadzak in New York City, to the great delight of the composer who genuinely believed that his music came from secret inner forces. New York Herald Tribune critic Lou Harrison wrote a “rave review” for Alan.

Hovhaness may not be a household name, yet the composer’s experimental composition techniques, like mixing Eastern and Western musical traditions, have greatly influenced later composers. Gerard Schwartz highlights the spiritual simplicity, the accessibility and the melodic beauty of Alan’s work. “I continue to perform works [by Alan] each season and with great public success. His music has lived on and will continue to because of its beauty and passion,” writes Schwartz.

The stories in the elegant hardbound volume are arranged chronologically, starting with Alan’s childhood years in Somerville, Mass., where he was born to an Armenian father, Haroutioun Hovanes Chakmakjian (born in Adana, Turkey) and a mother of Scottish ancestry, Madeleine Scott. Hinako’s accounts are sweet and charming. Alan himself was a great storyteller and entertained people with his delightful stories. “He was a very talkative person,” writes Hinako.

The book is available for purchase at www.abrilbooks.com. The official book launch will take place at the Glendale Central Library on October 28 at 6 p.m.

