Knights and Daughters of Vartan Complete 9th Annual ‘Back to the Homeland’ Mission Trip to Armenia

YEREVAN — On September 21, more than 28 members of the Knights and Daughters of Vartan concluded their 9th annual Back to the Homeland (Veratarts Hayrenik) Mission Trip, a transformative journey to visit and evaluate their numerous humanitarian and development projects across Armenia.

The annual mission offers members and supporters the opportunity to witness firsthand the impact of their contributions — meeting students, families, and communities whose lives have been touched through education, housing, economic empowerment, and infrastructure development initiatives.

“For many of our members, this is a life-changing experience,” said Past Grand Commander Steven Kradjian. “To see the homeland and meet the people whose lives we’ve been able to impact — there’s nothing quite like it.”

Educational Support: Tabibian Family Scholarship

A highlight of the trip was the visit to scholarship recipients at Yerevan State University and the National Polytechnic University of Armenia. The Knights of Vartan’s Tabibian Family Scholarship, established in 2023 with Dr. Tabibian’s generous donation, supported nine students pursuing degrees in science, technology, and engineering in one year. The students, who expressed profound gratitude in English, shared their academic journeys and learned more about the mission of the Knights and Daughters of Vartan.

“Providing scholarships to students in Armenia is one of the most impactful investments we can make in the country’s future. We are deeply grateful to our donor — Dr. N.Tabibian — for trusting the Knights of Vartan with his generous support — it will change lives and shape a brighter tomorrow,” said Past Grand Commander Steven Adams.