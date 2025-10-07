Ex-Armenian President Kocharyan Announces Parliamentary Elections Bid

YEREVAN (OC-Media.org) — Former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan and former Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan have announced their plans to run in the 2026 parliamentary elections.

Kocharyan announced his plans on October 6 at a press conference.

Kocharyan, who served as Armenia’s president from 1998 to 2008, stated that his team will start planning the format of his participation in January–February 2026.

During the press conference, Kocharyan criticized the current government for the negotiations with Azerbaijan and the recent peace deal, its handling of poverty and corruption, and said that Armenia’s EU Integration is a mere ‘imitation’.

Kocharyan was Pashinyan’s main contender in the parliamentary elections in 2021 as well, where Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract Party won a landslide and Kocharyan gave up on his seats in the parliament, with his Armenia Alliance now being the second biggest faction in parliament.

Kocharyan and Pashinyan’s tensions date back to the 2008 presidential elections, when Pashinyan, then an opposition politician with the Armenian National Congress (ANC), organized rallies in protest to the results of the elections. Protesters clashed with the law enforcement, which left 10 dead.