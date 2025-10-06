Vibrant Argentine-Armenian Community Maintains Its Culture

A number of Armenians have also achieved high positions in the Argentine government, including at the ministerial level, Bishop Shaheenian added. Two examples are the former Minister of Justice León Carlos Arslanian and the current Director of the Mint Cristina Tchintian.

Institutions

The majority of the Armenians live in the capital of Buenos Aires, and are very well organized, Bishop Shaheenian said. The diocese has six working churches in the city, including St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral (Palermo), Holy Cross of Varak Church (Flores), St. Paul (Liniers), St. James (Valentina Alsino), St. George (Vincente López) and Holy Trinity, a chapel in the Armenian cemetery of Buenos Aires.

There are six working clergymen including the Primate, who declared that at least two more were needed. It has not been possible to prepare Armenian clerics born in South America locally, he said. Consequently, they are requested from Echmiadzin.

When a cleric first arrives from Echmiadzin, Bishop Shaheenian said that he is first sent to Spanish language classes. He is made familiar with the local Armenian community over the first few months with the aid of someone appointed to help him.

There is also a Armenian Roman Catholic church, Our Lady of Narek Cathedral, which is the main church of the Armenian Eparchy of Saint Gregory of Narek of Buenos Aires, and several Protestant churches, including the Holy Trinity Armenian Evangelical Congregational Church and the Armenian Brotherhood Bible Church (Iglesia Cristiana Evangélica Armenia de la Hermandad).

Aside from churches, there are many organizations, including the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) and four Armenian political parties: the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF), the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, the Social Democrat Hnchakian Party, and the Armenian Progressives or Communists.

These organizations have various affiliated groups. In the cultural realm, these include, listed in the abovementioned respective order of the political parties, the Hamazkayin Armenian Cultural and Educational Society, Tekeyan Cultural Association, Armenian Cultural Union Sharyum [Sharzhum], and the Armenian Cultural Union.

Four local dance groups are of a high level. The Primate exclaimed, “I can say that they can compete in their quality with the dance groups of Armenia.” Nayiri is affiliated with the Armenian Relief Society, Kaiané to the Armenian Cultural Union, Masis to the Armenian Diocese, and Narek to the Armenian Catholic Church.

There are many choirs connected to various Armenian institutions and schools. Gomidas Choir celebrated its 96th anniversary this year, for example. There are a number of youth groups, and AGBU and Homenetmen each have its own scout group.

Tadrón Theater is a theater and workshop café in the Palermo neighborhood near all the other Armenian institutions founded by Kalusd and Herminia Jansezian in 1996. It presents both Armenian and non-Armenian themed plays, often focusing on human rights and other social themes.

There are online newspapers or periodicals like the trilingual (Armenian, Spanish and English) dailies Sardarabad (Tekeyan Cultural Association), Diario Armenia (ARF) and the bilingual (Armenian and Spanish) Nor Sevan (Armenian Cultural Union), available through their websites, the blogspot Guia Armenia and the Spanish-language monthly Dibet.

There are compatriotic unions of Armenians from Aintab, Hajin and Marash.

Bishop Shaheenian noted that there are multiple Armenian radio stations, which are not in daily operation but usually broadcast on Saturdays and Sundays to provide Armenian news and cultural information in Spanish. There are no television or cable programs, but the radio stations also use YouTube and Facebook.

There is a small home for the elderly in Buenos Aires, sponsored by the Armenian Relief Society, called la Casa de Descanso Onnig Bodourian – Ohannés Diarbekirian. The Primate said that every Friday or Saturday morning, Armenian clergy go to spend time with the elderly, talking, playing backgammon or praying, and once a month they conduct the divine liturgy.

Bishop Shaheenian observed that the Armenian Diocese tries to help all the different Armenian organizations in Argentina in order to strengthen Armenian identity and the community. Moreover, a structure was created to bring together all community organizations to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Genocide in 2015, and this coordination, called Armenian Institutions of the Republic of Argentina (IARA), continues to date.

There is an embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Buenos Aires, and honorary consulates in the cities of Rosario and Cordoba, and Armenia Fund has an office in Buenos Aires too.

Schools

There are seven Armenian schools in Buenos Aires: Instituto San Gregorio el Iluminador [St. Gregory the Illuminator Institute], Colegio Armenio [Arzruní Armenian College], Instituto Isaac Bakchellian, and Colegio Armenio de Vicente López belong to the Armenian Diocese; Instituto Mary Manoogian (AGBU); Colegio Armenio Jrimian [Khrimian Armenian College] (ARF), and Colegio Mekhitarista (Armenian Catholic).

All the above schools include levels from pre-kindergarten to high school except the Instituto Isaac Bakchellian, which does not go beyond primary school.

According to Bishop Shaheenian, there are between 280-320 students in each of the four Diocesan schools in Buenos Aires, totally somewhere around 1,200 to 1,300 in the four. The AGBU school is also a large one with many students.

He said that the Diocese sends a cleric to visit the school in Vincente López, one to St. Gregory the Illuminator, and one to the AGBU school daily to bless the food at lunch, remain till the end of the meal and lead a prayer of thanks afterwards. There is a shortage of clergy and the other Armenian Apostolic schools in Buenos Aires are more distant, so it is not possible to reach them daily, but Diocesan clergy visit at least once a month.

In the school of the Diocesan cathedral, St. Gregory the Illuminator Institute, Bishop Shaheenian said that the first part of the school day until noon is all in Spanish. After lunch, all lessons are in Armenian. Armenian history, geography, culture, language, literature, dance and song are taught for 3-4 hours. The teachers and administrators are all Armenian in the second part of the day, and there are different directors and teachers for the first part.

At St. Gregory, around 40 percent of the students are from families recently immigrated from the Republic of Armenia, so they speak fluent Eastern Armenian, Shaheenian said. They receive lessons in Eastern Armenian, as opposed to the Western Armenian used for the other students.

At present, the bishop estimated that perhaps fifty percent of the younger generation overall still speaks Armenian. Community events generally are done in Armenian, he said, but often they are conducted in two languages, depending on the type of audience. Of course, if they are aimed at non-Armenian Argentinians, they will be conducted solely in Spanish. He stressed that the church and community organizations try to keep the Armenian language and culture alive so that the new generations can be educated.

The Diocesan schools do not offer Saturday or Sunday schools for Armenian (though the Holy Trinity Armenian Evangelical Congregational School does according to its website). Bishop Shaheenian said that those youth who do not attend Armenian schools must learn the language from their families. Some prosperous families prefer to send their children to English, French, German or American schools for career reasons, thinking that the amount of Armenian they learned at home was sufficient.

The Diocese does do outreach through social media and offers classes on topics such as the liturgy and the bible.

According to Argentine law, the Armenian schools cannot exclude non-Armenians as students. Consequently, schools in some neighborhoods like Flores or Valentín Alsina from which part of the Armenian population has moved out to Palermo now have a 40-60 percent non-Armenian student body, the bishop said. However, the St. Gregory the Illuminator School run by the Diocese and the AGBU school each have around 90 percent Armenian students, with 10 or less percent non-Armenians, because their Palermo neighborhood has many Armenians who send their children there.

Cordoba and Smaller Communities

After Buenos Aires, Cordoba is the Argentine city with the next largest Armenian community. It does not have as many Armenians living there as in the past, Bishop Shaheenian said, with around 10-15,000 there today, with many being 4th or even 5th generation Argentinians.

Cordoba’s St. George Armenian Church is the first Armenian church founded in South America. Bishop Shaheenian said that he recently spent 4 or 5 days there to help celebrate the 99th anniversary of the community and the church. Next year its centenary will be celebrated. There is also an Armenian Brotherhood Bible Church in Cordoba called Iglesia Evangelica Armenia Maranatha.

Cordoba is the only other city besides Buenos Aires in Argentina with an Armenian school: Instituto General Manuel Belgrano: Colegio Armenio.

The Primate estimated that around 40 percent of the youth in Cordoba speak Armenian, though a higher percentage speak among those 50 years old and older because of the influence of their parents and grandparents.

Armenian community life is similar to that of Buenos Aires, though there are fewer Armenian organizations in Cordoba. The main ones, the bishop said, are the church, the AGBU and the ARF Antranig Club. The AGBU has scout, athletic and dance groups (there is only one dance group in the city but all participate). Homenetmen and the Armenian Relief Society are also active.

Various types of events are organized. If it is a dance, 3-400 people might come, and church events also may reach the same number, the Primate said. When various protests were organized in favor of the Republic of Armenia or during Artsakh war, larger numbers participated, from one to three thousand, as the 4th or 5th generation Cordoban Armenians join together in order to defend Armenian identity and the homeland.

There are much smaller Armenian communities in Mar del Plata; La Plata (the capital city of Buenos Aires province), Rosario, Mendoza and Berisso.

They each have their local councils or executives which assemble local Armenians. The small communities rent or buy a small place and call it Hay Dun [Armenian Home], the bishop said. Once a month or even once a week they have Armenian food cooked and come together.

Once or twice a year, clerics from Buenos Aires come to conduct the divine liturgy, he added. Major holidays like Easter or Christmas are celebrated, as well as the founding of the local community, and sometimes April 24. If the bishop cannot come, he sends a priest, but for important events, all clergy come together from Buenos Aires.

Dance groups or choirs also are sent from Buenos Aires to participate in some of the events in these cities.

As Mar del Plata is on the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, in the summer many Armenians go there so that a big event as well as church services are held there by several clergymen.

There is a suburb about 40 minutes or one hour distant from Buenos Aires called Club de Campo Armenia, which is like a gated American community or country club, with its own private security, golf course, soccer field, and large houses or villas. The Primate estimated that there are around 200 homes there. In 2015, an Armenian Genocide memorial was erected there and there is a club house. Only Armenians live here.

He noted that Armenians also have their own soccer team, Deportivo Armenio, the president of which is Armenian, and it is located in the town of Ingeniero Maschwitz, where it has a stadium.