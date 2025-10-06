Argentina’s Tekeyan Center and Sardarabad Daily Connect Community, Promote Culture

In 2023, the center was renovated with the addition of air conditioning and an elevator for handicapped access.

The ADL was one of the eight founding institutions of the community coordinating council Instituciones Armenias de la República Argentina (IARA) created on the centenary of the Armenian Genocide and TCA is also a member. Sergio Nalbandian served as the IARA president in 2020. He said, “It was good that it was created, because it is a place where we speak about important matters, not simply daily issues. When important issues exist, we all try to come to agreement and work as one force.”

Sardarabad

In 1975 Nahabet founded the newspaper Sardarabad and became its first director (the term refers to a combination of publisher and editor-in-chief). The responsible directors of the newspaper, after Nahabet Nahabetian, included, in order, Daniel Youssefian, Mihran Sarafian, Diana Dergarabetian de Pérez Valderrama, and then Sergio Nahabetian until the present, with Susana Dergarabetian Nahabetian serving concurrently now as editor.

Sardarabad initially included articles in both Spanish and Armenian (English articles were added in later years). Kevork Marashlian, who directed the Armenian section of the newspaper in the early years and was also principal of the Argentine AGBU school Instituto Marie Manoogian from 1977 to 1989, declared that the establishment of the newspaper was done with the financial support of the following individuals, who were all also involved in the Armenian General Benevolent Union: Mihran Sarafian, Daniel Youssefian, Hovsep Youssefian, Ardashes Vaneskeheian, Barkev Dergarabetian, Vartan Shahinian, Jose Nargizian and Jorge Sarafian. In addition, Avedis Barsamian and Avedis Nalbandian, both from Uruguay, supported the paper, as well as Oshin Mosditchian from Brazil.

The leading editorial of the first issue of Sardarabad, which appeared on September 6, stated in Armenian that the new newspaper wished to become engaged in the affairs of the community, in particular in the social and ideological realm, through words and thoughts. The name Sardarabad was chosen to recall the battle victory in 1918 which ensured the survival of the Armenian people and a fraction of its homeland.

The editorial notes that there is a crisis in the community that is primarily moral and spiritual, dividing it into factions, and calls for peace and cooperation. As criticism is a vital factor in all spheres of Armenian community life, Sardarabad, it promises, will be a reasonable critic. The editorial in the second issue of Sardarabad amplifies the call for cooperation and solidarity in South American Armenian life.

In addition to Marashlian, editors of the Armenian section included Varuzhan Ajemian, Khachig Janoyan, Hovig Eordekian, Norair Karadanian, Ohan Bodroumian. Sossie Hadjian also helped. Others who contributed editorial work included Daniel Youssefian, Vartan and Haig Shahinian, Mihran Sarafian, Pascual Ohanian, Raffi Bedoyan and Vartan Matteosian.

Sergio Nahabetian said that the newspaper initially was prepared on a linotype (a typesetting machine) and printed in a different place. Then when philanthropist Manoogian visited Buenos Aires again, Nahabetian said that he donated to the newspaper a Compugraphic machine. In the Tekeyan Center, there was a darkroom in which to prepare the films for the newspaper which were then sent for offset printing. Newer systems followed.

Nahabetian said that when the Covid pandemic shut down everything in Argentina for 6 or 8 months, stores and printing presses were also closed. The last print issue of Sardarabad appeared on September 2, 2020. The paper then relied on its website, with news updated daily. He said, “We decided at that time to stop printing, and it was better not to print afterwards too, since it was very expensive and mailing was very difficult. Moreover, we wouldn’t be able to continue as a daily, and a weekly newspaper is late in giving news.”

The newspaper celebrated its 50th anniversary last month (see its coverage in the Mirror-Spectator).