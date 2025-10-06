Argentina’s Tekeyan Center and Sardarabad Daily Connect Community, Promote Culture

BUENOS AIRES — The Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) of Argentina is an active part of the Argentine-Armenian community, with its headquarters centrally located on Armenia Street, along with the Armenian Diocese, the Armenian General Benevolent Union, schools, and many other Armenian institutions in the Palermo neighborhood of Buenos Aires. It publishes the trilingual daily newspaper Sardarabad and promotes the Armenian language and heritage through a series of activities.
Many cultural events have taken place in its building, according to Susana Dergarabetian Nahabetian, one of the Tekeyan executive members, including book presentations, exhibitions of paintings or sculptures, and film screenings. The embassy of the Republic of Armenia has always been given space to hold its events or presentations here for three decades, she said. For the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, an art installation was made of the words in Armenian for we survive (g’abrink), and the Tekeyan Cultural Association had it displayed not only at its center but in many other places in Argentina.
For some 15 years now, every July 20, the Argentine holiday of friendship (Dia del Amigo) was celebrated by the TCA with tea for around 150 people. As some of the participating ladies grew older, Susana recalled, they had difficulty in climbing stairs but they still wanted to come to enjoy the warm atmosphere in the Tekeyan center. The construction of an elevator solved that problem.
The Tekeyan center has also attracted visitors from the Armenian diaspora, ranging from the Catholicos of All Armenians to cultural and artistic celebrities. Many have taken photos in front of the center’s miniature sculpture of the Sardarabad monument in Armenia, Susana recalled.
History
TCA was first established in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1947 and soon chapters were created throughout the Middle East. It is affiliated with the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (ADL, or Ramgavar). In Buenos Aires, the ADL published a newspaper called Surhantag from 1960-1963 under the editorship of Dajad Mutalupian (Dajad Kntuni) for South American Armenian communities.