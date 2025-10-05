Armenian Cultural Days Highlight Armenian Culture in Stuttgart and Göppingen, Germany

STUTTGART, Germany — From October 16 to 26, the cities of Stuttgart and Göppingen will become vibrant stages of dialogue, art, and remembrance. Under the motto “Tell It to Your Children: Values, Knowledge, Traditions,” the Armenian Cultural Days Stuttgart invite audiences to a ten-day festival celebrating the richness of Armenian culture through music, literature, film, dance, spirituality, and intercultural exchange.



The festival opens with brilliance: internationally acclaimed soprano Karine Babajanyan and pianist Lusine Khachatryan perform masterpieces by Verdi, Strauss, Gershwin, and Komitas. Jazz enthusiasts will experience the Tigran Tatevosyan Trio, blending Armenian musical roots with contemporary improvisation. Renowned choreographer Rima Pipoyan presents the German premiere of her dance productions “Voskor” and “Khali” — a visual and emotional homage to the symbols and colors of Armenian carpet art.



Distinguished voices such as Tessa Hofmann, Winfried K. Dallmann, Elena Konson, and Iris Lemanczyk bring intellectual and poetic depth to the program with readings, lectures, and discussions on Armenian history, identity, and creativity. The cinematic program features the powerful films “Songs of Solomon,” “Asadur” and “Aurora’s Sunrise,” portraying Armenia’s tragic yet resilient cultural memory.



Equally central to the festival are participation and generational exchange: Children and young adults explore family stories and memory culture in the creative workshop “Tell It to Your Children,” led by journalist Karnik Gregorian and actor Vic Bagratuni. Families discover Armenian fairy tales with author Ruzanna Danielian, women express their creativity at the Art & Brunch event, and food lovers can join chef and author Zara Safaryan for an interactive Armenian cooking workshop.

The festival concludes with a festive Holy Liturgy at the Holy Cross Church in Göppingen and a final concert by the ArmTon Trio, presenting sacred and folk songs in new arrangements—a musical bridge between past and present.