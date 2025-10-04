Rep. Issa and Rep. Bilirakis Introduce the PEACE Act

WASHINGTON — Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-48), Vice Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, introduced on October 3 the Preventing Escalation and Advancing Caucasus Engagement Act (PEACE Act), legislation that aims to deter further aggression against Armenia and bolster its enduring peace agreement with Azerbaijan that was achieved by the Trump Administration. Congressman Gus Bilirakis (FL-12) is an original co-sponsor.

“American leadership is the indispensable element that can truly achieve peace with honor in places that for so long have known only war,” said Rep. Issa. “Many thought an agreement to stop the fighting and deter aggression towards Armenia was not possible, but President Trump’s peace agenda is at once strategic and realistic and rejects the stale global status quo. The PEACE Act puts in place real consequences for any violations of agreement, while reinforcing the Trump Administration’s ongoing diplomatic efforts on behalf of sovereignty and stability.”

“This bill stands with our Armenian partners, promotes accountability for aggression, and keeps the focus on a negotiated settlement that respects sovereignty and regional security,” said Rep. Bilirakis.

“The PEACE Act is fundamental to deterring Azerbaijani aggression and supporting a just and lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We applaud Congressman Issa and Congressman Bilirakis for their leadership in introducing this critical legislation upholding US strategic interests in the South Caucasus,” said Timothy Jemal, President, Global ARM.

About the PEACE Act:

Deters renewed aggression: Upon a presidential determination that Azerbaijan has engaged in hostile actions against Armenia, the bill mandates sanctions on responsible senior officials, units, enablers, and complicit foreign actors.

Targets financial enablers: Requires restrictions on foreign financial institutions that knowingly facilitate significant transactions for designated Azerbaijani institutions tied to petroleum trade.

Protects humanitarian channels: Preserves transactions for agricultural commodities, food, medicine, and medical devices; maintains exceptions for US intelligence activities and treaty obligations.

Backstops diplomacy: Authorizes additional sanctions on actors who knowingly attempt to delay, frustrate, or thwart a peace agreement consistent with this year’s Joint Declaration.

Ensures oversight: Requires regular presidential reporting to Congress on any hostile actions as well as the effectiveness and status of any sanctions. It also provides for termination criteria and a seven-year sunset.

Read the full bill text here.