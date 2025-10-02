Trump Hosts Erdogan as the US Considers Lifting a Ban on F-35 Sales to NATO Ally

By Aamer Madhani
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House on Thursday, September 25, and signaled that the United States might soon lift its hold on sales of advanced fighter jets to Ankara.
During Trump’s first term, the US removed Turkey, a NATO ally, from its flagship F-35 fighter jet program after Turkey purchased an air defense system from Russia. US officials worried that Turkey’s use of Russia’s S-400 surface-to-air missile system could be used to gather data on the capabilities of the F-35 and that the information could end up in Russian hands.
Trump started his two-hour meeting with Erdogan by offering hope that a resolution to the matter could be found during the leaders’ talks.
“He needs certain things, and we need certain things, and we’re going to come to a conclusion. You’ll know by the end of the day,” Trump said. The president added to Erdogan, “And I think you’ll be successful with buying the things” you would “like to buy.”
The president, in a brief exchange with reporters as he bid farewell to Erdogan, called it a “good meeting” but did not offer further details. Trump later called the meeting “very conclusive on so many different things” and said announcements from both countries about the discussions would be coming out later.