  TOP STORIES WEEK   40
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
40

Week

Latest articles of the week
Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem
International

Israeli Academics, Cultural Figures Voice Support for Armenian Quarter in Jerusalem

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
66
0

JERUSALEM (Public Radio of Armenia) — In an unprecedented show of solidarity, a group of 20 prominent Israeli academics, jurists, and cultural figures on September 25 issued a public statement backing the Armenian community of Jerusalem in its struggle to protect the historic Armenian Quarter from what they describe as “alarming developments,” Jerusalemite Armenian journalist Kegham Balian reported.

The signatories, including some of Israel’s most respected scholars and public intellectuals, expressed it was their “moral and civic duty” to speak out over a controversial 2021 lease agreement between the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the private company Xana Gardens. The deal, signed without consultation with the local Armenian community, grants the company 98-year exclusive rights over the “Cows’ Garden,” the last remaining open space in the Old City that has long served as a communal area for residents.

The group warned that the agreement — initially intended to transform the land into a parking lot and potentially pave the way for future development — poses a direct threat to the integrity of the Armenian Quarter and the survival of Jerusalem’s centuries-old Armenian community.

“Such a compromise not only undermines the local Armenian community but threatens the future of the Armenian Quarter as a whole,” the statement reads. It highlights that the deal has sparked widespread opposition among Armenians in Jerusalem and the diaspora, as well as among Israeli citizens concerned about preserving the cultural fabric of the Old City.

The signatories also condemned recent incidents of violence and harassment targeting members of the Armenian community, as well as unfounded accusations of anti-Semitism. They emphasized that the Armenian presence in Jerusalem spans nearly 1,500 years and has been marked by respectful coexistence with Jewish and other local residents.

Calling for transparency and public participation, the group urged city planners and authorities to ensure that any development within the Old City includes meaningful consultation with affected communities. “In a city as sensitive as Jerusalem, and especially in the delicate fabric of the Old City, the principle of public participation must be foundational to any urban development,” the statement concluded.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Below is the full list of signatories:

  • Prof. Itzhak Galnoor – Former Civil Service Commissioner, Hebrew University of Jerusalem
  • Dr. Laura Wharton – Member of the Jerusalem City Council
  • Adv. Yossi Havilio – Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem
  • Mr. Yoav Loeff – Hebrew University, Armenian Studies
  • Mr. Yonathan Mizrachi – Archaeologist, founder of Emek Shaveh
  • Mr. Giora Solar – Architect, conservation consultant, Israel Archaeological Institute
  • Prof. Michael Stone – Hebrew University, Armenian Studies
  • Prof. Reuven Amitai – Hebrew University, Islamic and Middle Eastern Studies
  • Dr. Yakir Paz – Hebrew University, Classical Studies and Talmud
  • Dr. Eran Tzidkiyahu – Hebrew University, Political Science
  • Prof. Arie Kacowicz – Hebrew University, International Relations
  • Ms. Tzipi Ron – Jerusalem activist in shared society issues
  • Prof. Julia Resnik – Hebrew University, Education
  • Mr. Adir Schwarz – Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem
  • Dr. Oded Steinberg – Hebrew University, European and International Studies
  • Dr. Kfir Cohen-Kidron – Van Leer Institute Research Fellow
  • Ms. Ziva Sternhell – Architect
  • Mr. Nachman Shai – Former Member of Knesset and Government Minister
  • Prof. Dana Shalev – Hebrew University, Classical Studies
  • Dr. Hagai Agmon-Snir – Founder, Jerusalem Intercultural Center

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Armenian Government Still Reluctant to Disclose Karabakh Peace Plans
Next Armenia and Azerbaijan at the UN: Two Different Approaches
Discover more cities:
Israel
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.