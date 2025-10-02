Bone Marrow Registry’s 14th Annual Walkathon Draws Enthusiastic Support

WATERTOWN — Supporters from across New England gathered in Watertown on September 13, to participate in the 14th annual Walk of Life, organized by the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry (ABMDR). The event drew numerous students from area schools and colleges, and was supported by local organizations, businesses and community leaders.

Since its launch 14 years ago, Walk of Life New England has received support and sponsorship from several large and small businesses, including PROMETRIKA, LLC, of Cambridge; the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; the Armenian Women’s Welfare Association; Watertown Savings Bank; the Armenian-American Pharmacists’ Association; ThermOil, Inc.; Suphi Furs; Anoush’ella; and the Varjabedian and Bedrosian families; as well as the Armenia Tree Project, Amaras Art Alliance, St. James Charles Mosesian Cultural and Youth Center, the Red Sox, the New England Revolution, Northeastern Hockey, the Waverly Oaks Athletic Club and the Armenian Museum of America.

During the walkathon’s opening ceremony on the grounds of the Charles Mosesian Center, Tamar Melkonian of the Walkathon Organizing Committee welcomed the participants. “It’s inspiring to see so many individuals and community organizations come together for this walkathon,” she said. “Many of you have supported us since the very beginning, and we are deeply grateful. Thank you to everyone who helped spread the word among friends, families, and colleagues. Your support makes this event possible.”

Melkonian also conveyed the Organizing Committee’s gratitude to St. James Armenian Apostolic Church, Pastor Arakel Aljalian, and Yn. Natasha for generously hosting the commencement of this year’s walkathon. Melkonian went on to acknowledge Artemis Minassian, one of ABMDR’s earliest and most avid supporters, as the recipient of the ABMDR New England Volunteer of the Year Award.

The walk concluded at Saltonstall Park, where participants celebrated the day’s achievements and enjoyed great music, dancing, and food, along with those attending the annual Faire on the Square festival.

As they conducted the closing ceremony, Manneh Ghazarians and Narini Badalian of the Walkathon Organizing Committee extended its appreciation to the event’s sponsors for their continued support year after year. Gazarians and Badalian also brought the participants’ attention to all the logos and sponsor names on their T-shirts, and went on to present the walkathon winners with their awards.