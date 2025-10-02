As Azerbaijan and Armenia Reset Relations, Baku Looks to the Middle East

By Nicholas Castillo
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s recent interview, in which he described the Bolshevik takeover of Azerbaijan in 1920 as a “Russian occupation,” has garnered much attention as relations with Moscow further deteriorate. Yet, less noted in coverage of the interview has been the outlet with which Aliyev spoke — Saudi Arabia’s Al Arabiya television station.
The high profile interview, over an hour in length, was Aliyev’s first with Al Arabiya since 2020 and points to a broader trend in Azerbaijani foreign relations: Baku is now making a concerted effort at raising its profile and influence in the Middle East.
With the Aliyev regime’s attention long dominated by the conflict with neighboring Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh, the Middle East has rarely been a focal point of Baku’s foreign policy. This remained true even as Azerbaijan solidified and strengthened its central alliance with Turkey and built up its defense and energy partnership with Israel. Yet, the last year has seen a marked expansion in Baku’s growing physical presence across the Levant and relations with the Arab world.
Azerbaijan and the New Syria
Seemingly the sharpest pivot in this regard has been the transformation of Azerbaijan’s relationship with Syria — under the regime of Bashar al-Assad, Syria had long been viewed by Baku as having backed Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh, leading to minimal ties between the two countries. Azerbaijan closed down its consulate in Syria following the outbreak of the Syrian Civil War in 2012 and did not re-open it until February 2025, after the notably Turkish aligned forces of Ahmed al Sharaa toppled Assad in December 2024.