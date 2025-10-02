Armenian Government Still Reluctant to Disclose Karabakh Peace Plans

By Astghik Bedevian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Armenia’s leadership remains reluctant to publicize past international proposals to end the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in response to calls by former President Levon Ter-Petrosian and other opposition leaders blaming it for the 2020 war with Azerbaijan.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan claimed last December that all of the peace plans drafted by the US, Russian and French co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group from 1994 onwards were about “returning Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan.” Ter-Petrosian responded by challenging him to make them public along with Yerevan’s official responses to them. Pashinyan said that he is ready to do that, but that his administration has still not managed to find those documents.

His office told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service in January that he instructed the Armenian Foreign Ministry to “inventory the negotiation papers available at the ministry” for their possible publication. It said the prime minister will decide whether or not to publicize them after assessing the matter “from the standpoint of Armenia’s national security interests.”

The Foreign Ministry declined to clarify on Monday, September 29, whether it has finally put together the peace plans. It said only that the “work” assigned to it by Pashinyan is still not over.

Ruben Rubinyan, an Armenian parliament vice-speaker and senior member of the ruling Civil Contract party, assured reporters that the authorities in Yerevan have no “political inhibitions” on that score. But he would not say why they have still not disclosed the full text of the Minsk Group documents.