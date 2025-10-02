  TOP STORIES WEEK   40
 

Armenian FM, top NATO official discuss 'Trump Route'

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Monday, September 29, had a meeting with NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska. The meeting took place on the margins of the Warsaw Security Forum, the Foreign Ministry reported.

The officials discussed the possibilities for expanding the partnership between Armenia and NATO, emphasizing the mutual interest in shaping a more ambitious agenda.

Satisfaction was expressed with the recent visit of the ambassadors of NATO member states to Yerevan, as well as with Armenia’s participation in NATO peacekeeping missions.

Touching upon the regional developments, Mirzoyan and Shekerinska exchanged views on the importance of the Washington agreements in the establishment of peace and on the implementation of the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” connectivity project.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
