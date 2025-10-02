  TOP STORIES WEEK   40
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
40

Week

Latest articles of the week
Armenia & KarabakhInternationalOpinion

Armenia and Azerbaijan at the UN: Two Different Approaches

by
Suren Sargsyan
209
0

Many formal and informal meetings between heads of state, high-level officials as well as civil society took place as part of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly between September 22-30. This is an event which stands out with the speeches delivered by the heads of states, foreign ministers and other top officials. It is crucial for the international political arena as it showcases each country’s political, strategic, economic achievements and priorities, foreign policy goals and in general how the country positions itself in the world, hence making it one of the top events for the international community to observe and draw conclusions from.

Armenia is not an exception.

As a common practice, each year Armenia’s head of state presents to the world the country’s achievements and strategic goals and sends its message from the UN podium. However, this time the Armenian prime minister travelled to UN later, missing this opportunity for high-level engagements, such as the official reception by US President Trump and his wife. Instead, PM Nikol Pashinyan attended the conference “World Atomic Week” in Moscow discussing small modular reactors with Russian counterparts, although not long ago a memorandum of understanding was signed with the US to cooperate in this area.

Pashinyan visited the United States of America on September 26-27. This year the key takeaway from Pashinyan’s UN speech was about peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Armenia’s PM used the word “peace” in his speech 26 times, emphasizing “I am pleased to report to the entire international community that peace has been established between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.” Specifically, he mentioned the first bilateral international document between the two countries that has undergone full ratification. Most importantly these efforts will ensure an unobstructed link between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic through Armenian territory. According to him, Armenia will also benefit from international and domestic transport links. Pashinyan once again credited US President Trump for playing a key role in achieving peace, mentioning that Armenia and Azerbaijan have jointly agreed to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. However, Armenia’s PM was not happy with the Azerbaijani president’s claims of Armenia’s “capitulation,” saying that it’s “inconsistent with the reality of peaceful agreements and undermines positive progress.” Pashinyan was also against the use of the term so-called “Zangezur Corridor,” which in Armenian reality “is perceived as a territorial claim from Armenia and is associated with conflict discourse.” According to Pashinyan, this term was mentioned several times by the Azerbaijani president even after the adoption of the Washington Declaration, although such a term has never been included in the documents agreed upon in Washington.

It is worth stressing that Pashinyan missed the official reception held in New York on behalf of President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in connection with the UN General Assembly session whereas Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva attended the meeting. By not attending, Armenia’s prime minister missed out on the chance of taking part in discussions related to Armenia and Azerbaijan. Aliyev was the only participant in such a discussion with Trump, expressing Azerbaijan’s side of the issue and deepening his personal relations with the US president.

In their interaction Trump even called Aliyev “my friend.” He asked Aliyev how the peace was “working out? Good? No shooting? No nothing?” Aliyev in response said, “Everything is finished on August 8.” He once again thanked Trump, indicating that he “did a miracle.” It is apparent that Aliyev is working on establishing not only strong formal ties but also a personal rapport with Donald Trump and is succeeding in that.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Even earlier, on August 8, during the signing of the memorandum of understanding on the establishment of a strategic working group to prepare a charter on strategic partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America, President Trump stated that he was flattered that even before their victory in the elections, Aliyev “had been saying nice things” about him. During that meeting, Trump presented Aliyev with the symbolic key to the White House, which he stated he “does not present very often.”

In contrast, the current Armenian authorities seem to have better working relationships with Democratic administrations rather than Republicans. So, it might demand extra efforts from them to keep up with Azerbaijan in terms of relationship-building with Trump and the top members of the Republican Party.

In Aliyev’s speech at the General Assembly, delivered earlier than Pashinyan’s, he used rhetoric which does not really align with the “peace agenda.” For one thing, Aliyev spoke of Armenia’s capitulation, stating Azerbaijan “won, both in war and in peace,” whereas Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia was referred to as self-defense. Aliyev once again expressed his satisfaction at the end of the OSCE Minsk Group, which he called “an obsolete and no longer relevant to the peace process.” At the same time, the Azerbaijani president talked of permanent removal of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act. In reality, the section is in force but has been waived, just as before. Next year, another waiver will be needed.

While Aliyev used the UN platform to aggressively promote Azerbaijan’s narrative on the conflict, Pashinyan opted to pursue strategic energy diplomacy in Moscow. Pashinyan travelled to Moscow, when the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly was pending. Most probably that is why he could not attend the official reception held in New York on behalf of President of the United States Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. In Moscow Pashinyan attended the conference “World Atomic Week.” This followed Pashinyan’s statement that Armenia had decided to extend the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant operations until 2036 and is cooperating with Russian Rosatom and other international partners. The Armenian PM again stressed interest in small modular reactors, and mentioned there is a dialogue in this area also with the Russian Federation and Rosatom Corporation.

This issue was discussed earlier with the United States, and just one month before, Armenia had signed a memorandum of understanding with the US on Energy Security Partnership, which also includes cooperation in small modular reactor technologies. The desire to pursue the same partnership with the US’s opponent may be viewed as a suspicious political move.

On balance, the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly showed not only the different approaches of the two countries’ key strategies but also the growing disparity of their political standing, weight and influence in the world. While President Aliyev used the UN platform and bilateral meetings with the world’s top officials to strengthen Azerbaijani ties and push Azerbaijani narrative with influential leaders and the world, Prime Minister Pashinyan chose to focus on energy cooperation with Russia at the expense of high-level diplomatic engagements in New York.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Israeli Academics, Cultural Figures Voice Support for Armenian Quarter in Jerusalem
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaAzerbaijanRussiaUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.